Five places in Maharashtra that every female solo traveler should explore

Life of a working woman is not easy. You have to multitask all the time and because of this, you need a break from the day-to-day hustle and mundane routine. And to rejuvenate we hit the roads that lead to either to hills, beaches or forests. If you are planning to take solo trip and not able to decide the next destination, we have got you covered. Here are five most safest places in Maharashtra that should surely be on your travel list.

Kaas Pathar

This place is famous for its unique features. Located in Stara district of Maharashtra, the town is a home to more than 850 variety of flowers. The view will immediately transport you to Europe for its host of beautiful gardens. The best month to visit Kaas Pathar is from May to October.

Panchgani

Panchgani is one of the most visited travel destination across India. It has Table Land, Tapola Water Sports Centre, Sydney Point, Rajapuri Caves, and Kamalgad Fort offering an adventurous trek. The best month to visit Panchgani is between September to May.

Igatpuri

This hill station is 130km away from Mumbai and is known for vipassana practices. It is also touted to have the highest peak - Kalshubai, which is famous among trekkers. You can also visit 10th-century Tringalwadi Fort which is situated at an elevation of 3000 feet. Bet time to visit December to February.

Ratnagiri

The city that is known for its world-famous Hapus aamaba, also poses beautiful and natural surroundings. Being situated on the coastal region of Maharashtra, it has the best of nature. It has also been blessed with a tremendous history that will definitely leave you enriched. Best time to visit October to March.

Tadoba National Park

It is famous for the tiger reserves and other animals like Indian leopards, sloth bears, gaurs, nilgai, dhole, small Indian civet, jungle cats, sambar, barking deer, chital, and 115 honey badgers. The park is known for its teak and crocodile bark, which are the predominant tree species. Best time to vist October and November.

