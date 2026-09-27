Five New Releases Redefining Contemporary Watchmaking

Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Dual Time x Vianney Halter |

Across luxury watchmaking in 2026, the focus is shifting decisively from pure complication-led storytelling to design fluency, wearability and cultural collaboration. The rise of hybrid identities—heritage references reimagined through contemporary styling, tool-watch codes refined for everyday wear, and collaborations that blur boundaries between engineering, art and storytelling is a key trend worth watching out. At the same time, material innovation and downsizing of dial sizes is now as important as mechanical prowess. We round up a few new launches that reflect the au courant trends leaning towards versatility, individuality and collectability over excess.

Chopard Happy Sport Joaillerie – New York Special Edition

For fans of Chopard, 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the brand’s Happy Diamonds concept. To celebrate this icon, the Maison has launched a global campaign and exhibition at its New York boutique on Fifth Avenue. Caroline Scheufele, Chopard’s Co-President and Artistic Director, has also created a one-of-a-kind Haute Joaillerie Happy Sport watch in 18-carat ethical rose gold, 36 mm, set with 9.80 carats of Ashoka-cut diamonds as a tribute to the city hosting these festivities. The case and dial are fully diamond-paved, with six pink diamonds dancing happily in golden capsules, bringing alive the concept. An apple-shaped diamond charm spells New York. Powered by a self-winding movement with a 42-hour reserve and presented on a pink leather strap, this exceptional creation quietly nods to the Maison’s watchmaking expertise and to the brand’s belief that ‘diamonds are happier when they are free’. A dazzling union of high jewellery and playful watchmaking, it is a must-have for collectors who value emotion, craftsmanship, and iconic design heritage in equal measure.

Omega Constellation Observatory Collection

A dressy 37mm watch that revives the iconic vintage Constellation design while offering something entirely new: the new Omega Constellation Observatory Collection, with its first two-hand design, is available in nine new references. With an arresting array of metals, available in steel, gold, or platinum/gold, and in additional colours, the line is powered by two new calibres. What’s remarkable is that it is the first two-hand collection tested by the Laboratoire de Précision, using an acoustic method that makes the seconds hand unnecessary in precision testing and achieves the Master Chronometer certification. Available in Moonshine Gold to Sedna Gold, Canopus Gold, Platinum-Gold, and O-MEGASTEEL, we love the new kite-form hour markers and the guilloche-finish dial.

Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Dual Time x Vianney Halter

Launched at Geneva Watch Days 2026, Bvlgari collaborates for its Octo Finissimo line with independent watchmaker Vianney Halter, marking a movement-level partnership that merges Bvlgari’s manufacture expertise with Halter’s distinctive retro-futurist universe. This collaboration also signals Bvlgari’s first step into co-creation with an independent watchmaker on the Octo Finissimo line. The watch combines Victorian inspiration and science fiction, with four opaline white dials, blue hands, a red seconds arrow, and a signed rotor. The 40.5 mm case, made of over 50 components, houses the BVL 138 calibre with GMT, Date and Day/Night functions, alongside the BVF 200 automatic movement with 60-hour power reserve and micro-rotor. Despite its complexity, it retains the Octo Finissimo profile of 40.5 mm and 9.70 mm thickness. Limited to 30 titanium and 15 pink gold pieces, it reflects a bold fusion of precision engineering and artistic expression. The timepiece is a must-have for collectors seeking a boundary-pushing expression of contemporary horology and design-led innovation.

Gallet Flying Officer Chronograph 40

Gallet marks 200 years since its founding in 1826 with a new chapter now manufactured by Breitling, introducing four collections for modern adventurers. At the centre is the Flying Officer, first launched in 1939 for early intercontinental travel, featuring its signature city ring for tracking world time. Reimagined in a 40mm size, it now includes 24 global destinations. Available as a chronograph and three-hand model, it offers interchangeable straps in leather, rubber, stainless steel, field, and fabric in a variety of colours that can be swapped in seconds. The chronograph, powered by the Gallet 23 calibre (Sellita SW510 base), delivers a 65-hour power reserve. The three-hand edition also comes in two colours: an orange edition, inspired by the patina of an aged Flying Officer model, and a dark blue edition, both powered by the Gallet 17 calibre (based on Sellita SW200) with an approximate 41-hour power reserve. Rooted in aviation history and reimagined for modern travel, it is a must-have for collectors drawn to heritage tool watches built for contemporary wanderlust and everyday adventure.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Sport (42mm)

At the Formula 1 TAG Heuer Gran Premio De España 2026 in Madrid, TAG Heuer unveiled the Carrera Chronograph Sport, marking the return of a key chronograph pillar in the Carrera collection. The watch introduces refined proportions with a 42 mm case, 48.6 mm lug-to-lug and 14.17 mm thickness, offering improved ergonomics and a more compact silhouette for modern wardrobes. The redesigned case shines with its brushed, sharper sides, a thinner bezel combining a visible steel cradle with a polished ceramic insert, and an easy link adjustment system, alongside a perforated leather strap with a new pin buckle folding clasp. Available in five versions, it includes a blue sunray dial with silver counters, grey minute markings, chronograph hands, blue lacquer accents on the pushers, and a blue ceramic bezel, reinforcing its motorsport identity. A refined chronograph update, it stands as a must-have addition for collectors seeking a modern, performance-led expression of the Carrera legacy.