Five must-have kitchen appliances that will surely make household chores easy for you

We love watching videos of quick-fix Korean and Japanese kitchen appliances on Instagram. Don’t they lure us to buy and fix our household chores in no time? If yes, then we have got you a list of kitchen appliances that can really make your life easy.



Here are five Korean and Japanese-style kitchen appliances that are a perfect fit for our Indian-styled kitchens.

3 in 1 Electric Multi Cooker Egg Boiler-Steam, Cook & Boil

3 in 1 Electric Multi Cooker, Steam, Cook & Boil | Glen

This could be a saviour in all situations. An appliance that is three in one can be a time-saving investment that you can look into. You can efficiently cook multiple things in this electric multi-cooker while continuing the rest of your cooking on the gas stove.



Available on GlenIndia.com for INR 2,495.

Nonstick Pancake Pans, Egg Frying Pans, and 4-Cup CookwarePancake, Omelette Pan, Aluminium Alloy Egg Cooker

Nonstick Pancake Pans, Egg Frying Pans, and 4-Cup CookwarePancake, Omelette Pan, Aluminium Alloy Egg Cooker | Amazon

This one-in-four pan not only saves time, but at the same time, it also saves fuel, as we are using it once for four different food items. This could definitely save you time and energy in the morning. This is a perfect pan for the late mornings we have.



Available on Amazon.com for INR 6,539.

3 in 1 Breakfast Maker with Coffee Maker, Mini Oven, Non-Stick Grill Toaster Oven

3 in 1 Breakfast Maker with Coffee Maker, Mini Oven, Non-Stick Grill Toaster Oven | Amazon

This three-in-one is again a lifesaver and can help not just at home but also in the office. This appliance would definitely reduce the cooking time. If you start using this appliance, not only will it save your time and energy, but you can have a delicious morning breakfast in one go. The aromatic coffee, along with some freshly baked bread toast and, on top of that, some nice healthy veggies, can boost your energy and lift your mood for the whole day.



Available on Amazon.com. INR 17,000.

InstaCuppa Rechargeable Mini Electric Chopper.

InstaCuppa Rechargeable Mini Electric Chopper. | InstaCuppa

For us Indians, life is incomplete without our veggies, but a few of the vegetables take too much time to chop and some make us cry too. For these reasons, this mini electric chopper could be an ideal investment. Chopping veggies or any other spice in just a few seconds can be a life hack.



Available on InstaCuppa for INR 3,000.

Smokeless Korean BBQ Grill 2 IN 1 Griddle Electric Grill Indoor Grill Kitchen

Smokeless Korean BBQ Grill 2 IN 1 Griddle Electric Grill Indoor Grill Kitchen | Amazon

This is a perfect fit for our weekend plans, as our house structures are not quite western, so we cannot enjoy the amazing grill and barbecue food during vacations or weekends, but this indoor grill has solved all the problems. It will be a perfect fit for all the parties. Because it is indoors, you can take it to your building's terrace and enjoy delicious barbeque food with your group.



Available on Amazon. INR 6,720.