Miss England Grace Richardson Brings Crown To India; Offers Prayers At The Golden Temple

First Openly Lesbian Miss England Grace Richardson Offers Prayers At The Golden Temple

Grace Richardson, who recently made history as the first openly gay woman (lesbian) to take the crown as Miss England at the finals in Wolverhampton, is now on her visit to India in association with the British Organisation of People of Asian Origin (BOPA). Grace kickstarted her trip by offering prayers at the sacred Golden Temple in Amritsar on March 12.

Grace posted moments from her temple visit, where she can be seen posing by the premises of the Golden Temple and her 'beautiful' hotel stay. She captioned her pictures, "The Golden Temple, a beautiful hotel, our own mini bus, and the most wonderful team a girl could ask for."

On March 13, IANS reported that Grace Richardson visited the temple again, this time with her Miss England crown, which she brought along with her and offered prayers.

Amritsar, Punjab: Miss England Grace Richardson offers prayers at the Golden Temple pic.twitter.com/KTsLBIPwYj — IANS (@ians_india) March 13, 2026

