First Lady Melania Trump Makes Bold Statement In Brown Jacket During First Joint Outing With Kate Middleton

In a rare and elegant outing, First Lady Melania Trump and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, visited Frogmore Gardens for their first joint engagement. The event highlighted not only their warm interactions with children but also their distinct fashion choices that captured global attention.

Fashion highlights: Bold statements from both icons

Kate Middleton showcased her signature refined style in a ME+EM ensemble, pairing a suede jacket with a soft knit top. She completed the autumn-inspired look with a long brown skirt, a neck scarf, and brown suede boots, exuding understated sophistication.

Melania Trump, on the other hand, embraced neutral elegance in a belted tan jacket, beige slacks, and flats, creating a polished yet approachable outfit. Their fashion choices once again reaffirmed their influence as international style icons.

Warm moments with young scouts

The highlight of the day came as both women engaged with a group of scouts aged four to six years old. Kate Middleton settled comfortably on the grass while children showed her their nature-inspired crafts. Meanwhile, Melania Trump was gently led by a young girl to a table where kids were building “bug hotels” from cardboard and tubes.

Curious and warm, Melania asked the children to teach her what to do, before revealing her favorite insect: the ladybug. One child even gifted her a drawing, prompting the First Lady to smile and remark, “This is beautiful!”

Sweet treats: Honey from two royal residences

Food also played a charming role in the outing. Kate Middleton arranged a delightful picnic-style lunch for the children, serving sandwiches made with honey from her Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall. Not to be outdone, Melania Trump contributed by gifting each child a jar of White House honey, symbolising a sweet exchange of traditions between the U.S. and the U.K.

Dazzling at the state banquet

Just a day before the Frogmore Gardens visit, the two women turned heads at the state banquet in Windsor. Melania Trump commanded attention in a striking yellow Carolina Herrera off-the-shoulder gown accentuated with a pastel belt, while Kate Middleton radiated royal glamour in a high-neck gold lace gown.

Earlier that same evening, Kate had greeted President Donald Trump and Melania in a burgundy Emilia Wickstead dress paired with a Jane Taylor hat, displaying her impeccable sense of occasion.