Fireback Celebrates Songkran With Authentic Thai Dishes, Cocktails And Cultural Experience |

Every April, Songkran transforms Thailand into a dazzling celebration of joy, tradition, and renewal. Marking the traditional Thai New Year, the festival is famous for its playful water splashing, but beneath the excitement lies a deeper meaning—washing away misfortune and welcoming fresh beginnings. From temple visits and family gatherings to scented water blessings for elders, colourful parades, music, and dancing in the streets, Songkran beautifully blends ancient customs with modern festivity.

It is as much a celebration of food as it is of fun-filled water festivities. Across Thailand, families gather to share traditional dishes that bring comfort, flavour, and a feeling of togetherness. Festive spreads also include beloved classics like Pad Thai, fragrant curries, grilled meats, and fresh tropical fruits. Seasonal favourite is Khao Chae—jasmine-scented rice served in chilled water with sweet and savoury accompaniments, ideal for the summer heat. Beyond the feast, these flavours capture the warmth, joy, and abundance of the Thai New Year.

Fireback, one of the newest and best authentic Thai restaurants in Mumbai where the menu is curated by Chef David Thompson, celebrates Songkran with a delicious menu.

We start with the Thai Curry Puff – a delicate pastry that’s stuffed with sweet potato mashed with traditional thai curry sauce – subtly flavoured and delectable. It is served with siracha. But I prefer without sauce as the flavours are impacted with the sauce.

Next on table is Gain Yaang – southern style grilled chicken. “Traditionally, this is supposed to be a whole grilled chicken on table which is grilled after marinating in the spices for few hours. However, we are serving boneless pieces on skewers to make it easier for the guests to eat and enjoy,” informs Chef Kamal. Served with Nam Jim Jaew, it is an ideal company for the cocktail that follows.

Thai Diablo. Thai spices forward this tequila-based cocktail has a slightly spicy end in the throat. Tomato-coriander cordial and tequila with wasabi foam and grated star anise as garnish.

Laab Muang Gai, a delicacy of North Thailand is quite prominent at the Songkran celebrations. Fresh herbs, minutely diced chicken, pieces of red chilli, a lime and rice vinegar forward sauce with a fried thai red chilli used for garnish. Slices of cucumber and lettuce are on the side to add to the freshness of the salad. If you love your chillies, bite into the fried one before you eat the salad. The best way to follow the spicy bite would be wrapping the lettuce around a scoop of salad and eating it. Smooth, yet textural finish.

The next small plate is the Banana Wrapped Grilled Tofu With Nam Jim. Tofu marinated with green chilli, galangal, kaffir lime, and lemongrass before grilling it wrapped in banana leaf. Slightly Kaffir lime forward in taste, served with nam jim which enhances the taste if you dip a piece in it before savouring it.

They have only a non-veg soup to follow. “The Songkran menu is usually meat and fish forward,” says Chef Kamal. Minced prawn soup is absolutely delectable with the herbs giving it a subtle flavour that gratifies you.

Mains have rice, noodles, and four (two veg, two nonveg) gravies. I choose the traditional noodles – Pat Sii UU. Flat rice noodles stir fried with Chinese broccoli, bean curd, baby corn in soy based sauce.

But what really impressed me were the two curries served with Jasmine rice. Geng Gari Dork Galmpii – a cauliflower, cherry tomatoes curry with an aromatic coconut-based gravy (with spices that they refuse to share) is also served with some ajad (a fresh pickle with fresh onions, cucumber and chillies). Have it with rice without ajad first and then add a spoonful of ajad for that extra flavour.

Seabass Chu Chee Curry – another flavourful curry with coconut cream, markut leaves and secret spices. The chunks of seabass take to the this thick curry and it tastes absolutely awesome with the jasmine rice.

Mango Sticky Rice, the iconic dessert of ripe mango, coconut milk, and sticky rice is a must at Songkran. And Fireback as it too. As traditional as it can get.

This festival is on till 16th April. And the cost for two with alcohol is around Rs.4000/ with the seabass being the most expensive dish.