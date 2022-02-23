Finding Love Again: 72% of women are ready to date online after divorce, finds survey

Ending a marriage can make you rethink the idea of love and why not? Divorce not just changes your perception of love, but it also affects your outlook on relationships. Dating can be challenging in the modern world and dating after a divorce can be even more but new age women are determined to find their second shot at happiness.

According to a survey conducted by a dating app QuackQuack on its female users, it was revealed that women don’t let their divorces prevent them from finding happiness anymore and are ready to take a dive into the dating pool post-divorce.

Here are some surprising finds of the survey:

The survey showed that a solid 67% of female users belonging to metropolitan areas were open to the idea of finding love again and started dating just within a year of their divorce. A minority of 33% of users were guarded about the idea of dating but didn’t nullify it totally.

72% of the users above the age of 30 years were ready to jump in the dating game after their divorce. Only a minority of 28% of them feared moving onto a new relationship before blowing the ghosts of the past away and 65% were looking for long-term boyfriends instead of a serious commitment. The remaining 35% wanted to get married and settle down in life again.

Single mothers falling in the age group of 25-35 wanted a husband instead of a boyfriend.

67% of the users prefered online dating as it was a safer option than offline dating. It helped them take things slow, understand the person better and decide if they want to give in their 100% commitment or not.

On the other hand, 33% of the users liked the traditional methods of meeting like being introduced to someone through a friend or a colleague.

75% of the users believed that a divorce changes your outlook and makes you grow differently so what once gave your butterflies may not be what you need in a partner anymore.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:00 AM IST