FIFA 2026 Final Ticket Prices Leave Fans Stunned; Premium Seats Cost Up To ₹40 Lakh |

The excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026 is reaching fever pitch and so are the ticket prices. While football fans across the globe eagerly follow the tournament, many have been left shocked after learning how much it could cost to witness the final live. According to a video shared by @talking.goats, even the most basic seats for the championship match come with a jaw-dropping price tag, making it one of the most expensive World Cup finals ever for spectators.

As per the video, the cheapest ticket for the FIFA 2026 Final starts at around ₹10 lakh. These seats are located in the highest tier of the stadium, offering the most distant view of the action, where fans may struggle to clearly see the players on the pitch.

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Other seats in the upper stands are reportedly priced between ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh, depending on their location and viewing angle. Despite being positioned farther from the field, these tickets still carry premium price tags.

Fans looking for a more central view from the middle sections of the stadium would have to shell out approximately ₹22 lakh. These seats offer a better vantage point but come at a significantly higher cost.

For those wanting to experience the action from the lower stands closer to the pitch, ticket prices reportedly soar to around ₹34 lakh. The closest premium seats, offering one of the best views inside the stadium, are said to cost nearly ₹40 lakh.

The staggering figures have sparked widespread discussion online, with many football fans calling it one of the costliest FIFA World Cup finals in history. What makes the pricing even more surprising is that the tournament is still in the Round of 32 stage, meaning the finalists have not yet been decided. Despite the uncertainty over which teams will eventually compete for the trophy, demand for tickets remains exceptionally high.