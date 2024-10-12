Femoral Nerve Compression: Causes, Symptoms, And Sujok Therapy

Pic: Freepik

Femoral nerve compression is also known as femoral neuropathy or femoral nerve entrapment. It occurs when the femoral nerve, which runs from the pelvis down the thigh, is compressed or damaged. This can lead to pain, weakness, or numbness in the front of the thigh and lower leg.

Causes

Trauma or injury to the hip, pelvis, or upper thigh.

Prolonged pressure from tight clothing, leg crossing, or prolonged sitting.

Hip or pelvic surgeries, including hernia repair can damage the femoral nerve.

Pelvic or abdominal area bleeding or the presence of tumors.

Diabetic neuropathy.

Pelvic fractures or dislocations.

Obesity, excess weight can increase pressure on the nerve.

Symptoms

Sharp or burning pain in the groin, thigh, or lower leg.

Numbness/tingling, sensation loss or sharp pain in thigh and hip area.

Difficulty straightening the leg or climbing stairs due to weak quadriceps muscles.

Reduced or absent knee-jerk reflex.

Difficulty walking due to leg weakness or pain.

Self-care

Rest and avoid activities that may be contributing to compression.

Physical therapy and yoga therapy, specific exercises to strengthen surrounding muscles, improve flexibility, and relieve pressure on the nerve.

Lifestyle changes like weight loss, posture improvement, and avoidance of tight clothing can help reduce pressure on the nerve.

Cold/Heat therapy to reduce inflammation and relieve discomfort.

Elevation and resting the leg.

Sujok Therapy

Press on the highlighted are (see figure) for five to seven minutes or till you feel better. After that apply any flat, long seeds or mung seeds on the massaged area. Hold them in place with the help of a medical adhesive tape. You can keep the seeds till you feel comfortable or maximum for five to six hours. There are also advanced Sujok treatments for which you can seek professional help.

(Rajshree Vora offers her services at her Multi Therapy Weight Loss and Health Centre, Rajshree Yoga, in Dadar, Mumbai. You can read more about it on her website www.rajshreeyoga.com or contact her at rajshreeyoga@gmail.com)