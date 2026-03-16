Feeling Anxious About War News? Experts Share 7 Ways to Protect Your Mental Health

The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has created concern across the world. News reports about missile attacks, military responses and rising tensions in the Middle East have made many people worry about global safety and the future. Even if we are far from the war zone, constant news and social media updates can create stress and anxiety. During times like these, it is important to protect our mental health and stay calm. Understanding stress symptoms and using simple coping techniques can help people feel more balanced.

When people hear about wars and global conflicts, they may experience several stress symptoms. Many individuals begin to worry constantly about the future and feel nervous or restless throughout the day. Some may also have trouble sleeping because their minds keep returning to the situation. It can become difficult to concentrate on studies or work, especially when there are frequent news updates. Continuous exposure to war-related information can make people feel overwhelmed and may also lead to mood swings or irritability.

Dipal Mehta, a Mumbai-based practising counsellor and psychotherapist, says, “Constant exposure to war news can trigger fear even in people who are geographically safe. Humans have a ‘threat detection system’ in the brain, and continuous alarming information keeps it activated,” she explains, adding that repeated images of violence can also cause secondary trauma. “War may happen in geopolitics, but its echo happens in human psychology. Staying informed is important, but staying psychologically balanced is essential.”

Recognising these signs helps us understand when we need to step back and care for our mental well-being.

Limit news consumption

It is important to stay informed, but constantly checking war updates can increase anxiety. Watching disturbing images or dramatic headlines for hours may make the situation feel closer and more frightening. Try limiting news consumption to once or twice a day through reliable sources. Avoid watching war coverage before going to bed, as it can disturb sleep.

Take a digital break

Social media spreads information quickly, but it can also spread rumours, fear and misinformation. Reading alarming posts or unverified videos can increase panic. Consider taking short breaks from social media and use that time to focus on hobbies, reading or relaxing activities.

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Relax, breathe

Simple breathing exercises can calm the nervous system. When people feel anxious, their breathing often becomes fast and shallow. A helpful technique is to inhale slowly for four seconds, hold the breath for four seconds, and then exhale slowly for six seconds. Repeating this pattern for a few minutes can help reduce stress and relax the body.

Start journalling

Writing down your fears and thoughts can help organise your mind and release emotional pressure. You can also write about positive things in your life or list things you are grateful for. This helps shift attention away from constant worries.

Talk to family and friends

Talking to others can reduce feelings of isolation. When people share their worries with trusted friends or family members, it often brings emotional relief. Supportive conversations remind us that we are not alone in our feelings.

Do not doomscroll

During times of conflict, most headlines focus on violence and destruction, which can increase fear and anxiety. Try to balance this by looking for positive or hopeful news stories as well. Reading about peace efforts, humanitarian aid, or communities helping each other can remind people that positive actions still exist even during difficult times.

Focus on what you can control

Global conflicts involve governments and international politics that individuals cannot control. Thinking about them constantly can create feelings of helplessness. Instead, focus on actions you can control, such as learning new skills, helping your community, volunteering or practising self-care.

Ekta Dharia, clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, says, “Staying calm during wartime reflects emotional resilience. In stressful situations, the brain naturally triggers a fight-or-flight response, but people can learn to regulate their emotions over time. Simple coping practices like deep breathing, grounding exercises, limiting negative news, staying physically active, and maintaining a daily routine can help reduce stress. Talking to family or friends also provides emotional support. Being calm in such times does not mean there is no fear, it means managing emotions in a healthy way.”

In a world connected by constant information, global conflicts can affect people’s emotions deeply, even if they are far from the actual events. Continuous updates and disturbing visuals can create anxiety, worry and emotional fatigue. Prioritising mental well-being and maintaining emotional awareness can help individuals stay grounded and cope better with the uncertainty surrounding them.