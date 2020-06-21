Father’s Day 2020: Messages and greetings to share over SMS and WhatsApp

Father’s Day is celebrated each year on the third Sunday of June. This year, the occasion falls on June 21.

While one does not need just a single day in a year to celebrate paternal bonds -- this day offers up a chance to honour and say 'thank you' to the fathers and father figures who have stood with us through thick and thin, and nurtured and shaped us. It is a day when we can reciprocate their love and support, and put emphasis on how important they are to us.

Keeping this in mind, we have put together a list of messages and posts that you can send to your dad. We know that with the novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdowns many of you may be far from home at the moment. But while it may be difficult to visit your family at this time, you can always send across a message to your dad.