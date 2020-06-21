Father’s Day 2020: Messages and greetings to share over SMS and WhatsApp

Father’s Day is celebrated each year on the third Sunday of June. This year, the occasion falls on June 21.
While one does not need just a single day in a year to celebrate paternal bonds -- this day offers up a chance to honour and say 'thank you' to the fathers and father figures who have stood with us through thick and thin, and nurtured and shaped us. It is a day when we can reciprocate their love and support, and put emphasis on how important they are to us.
Keeping this in mind, we have put together a list of messages and posts that you can send to your dad. We know that with the novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdowns many of you may be far from home at the moment. But while it may be difficult to visit your family at this time, you can always send across a message to your dad.
Below, we've put together a list of images, quotes and messages that you can send:
1. Happy Father's Day to the greatest dad in the world!
2. Thank you for giving me the finer things in your life -- your time, your care and your love. Happy Father's Day.
3. Dad, you are part of all my favorite memories. You made growing up fun! Happy Father's Day.
5. · The greatest gift I ever received was having you as a father. Thank you for the love, the fun, and the advice. Happy Father's Day!
6. You are my hero. You are like an island who gives shelter to the whole sea. The importance of the sea only exists when it has a bank. Thank for holding this sea. Happy Father's Day!
8. I am overwhelmed by a sense of gratitude today because I am blessed to have you as my dad. Happy Father's Day!
9. In this busy world, we sometimes forget to say what’s in our hearts. But today seems a perfect occasion to tell you how much you’ll always mean to me. Thank you for being with me always. Happy Fathers’ Day!
10. “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.” ―Jim Valvano