Extraterrestrial Culture Day: 6 interesting facts about the day of 'Jaadu'

Unidentified flying objects (UFOs), aliens, and extraterrestrial objects have always piqued the interest of humans. Do you know, that there is a special day dedicated to these extraterrestrial beings?

Each year, February 14 is celebrated as Extraterrestrial Cultural Day.

The day exists to "celebrate and honor all past, present, and future extraterrestrial visitors in ways to enhance relationships among all citizens of the cosmos, known and unknown," according to the bill that introduced the day in the US.

Any flying object that you see in the sky but can not confirm its identity is a UFO. Many conspiracy theorists believe that such unidentifiable objects are actually alien spaceships that arrive on earth from a different planet.

The UFO concept gained popularity during the Cold War era, when many countries were increasing their air combat capabilities by developing new types of fighter planes and related technologies.

Extraterrestrial life has also been attributed to technological developments, experiments, and explorations. Aliens have also inspired Hollywood and Bollywood, which has led to the creation of plots that frequently highlight extraterrestrial life.

Whether it is Star Wars, Avatar, Koi Mil Gaya, or PK, all of these movies are influenced by extraterrestrial visitors.

Here are 6 interesting facts about aliens.

The term UFO was first used in the 1950s in reference to reports from the US Air Force.

The term UFO doesn’t refer to aliens, just the flying objects.

A misquoted pilot brought the term flying saucer into the public consciousness.

People in America started reporting UFO sightings as early as the 17th century.

The US Air Force began investigating UFOs after World War II.

The most famous UFO incident of all time occurred near Roswell, New Mexico.

