Exploring Bandra At Midnight? Pull Over for Kebabs & Biryani at the Ministry Of Naan

Ministry of Naan |

If you are looking for the perfect takeout spot for a cozy night in, Ministry of Naan is worth checking out. Tucked away on Perry Road in Bandra, the outlet has a basic, no-frills setup with intimate ten-seater space. However, what sets this place apart is its drive-in dining option. Arrive in your car, and enjoy a meal without stepping out.

At the outlet, one of the highlights is the open-kitchen concept. A glass panel separates the kitchen from the seating area, allowing diners to watch the chefs at work.

Unlike many cloud kitchens, Ministry of Naan offers complete transparency in its food preparation process — a sign that you're in good and safe hands. Patrons visiting the outlet can watch fresh kebabs being grilled and aromatic biryanis prepared first-hand.

Butter Garlic Tandoori Prawns and Turkish Adana Chicken Seekh Kebabs |

Ministry of Naan is the place you should head to if you are craving for a Mughlai or North Indian fare, but minus the guilt. The food here is calorie dense, but doesn't end up making you feel stuffed. They have also tried to keep it as healthy as possible with kebabs that are not doused in ghee or oil — your fingers aren't as greasy as you'd expect them to be post a meal eaten with your hands — and the rolls are wrapped in wheat rotis by default.

It's a menu for the conservative eater who is open to trying out new dishes, but likes to stick to the tried-and-tested ones.

The place has set the benchmark high with their tender, melt-in-your-mouth Mutton Seekh Kebabs and the fresh-off-the-skewer Turkish Adana Chicken Seekh Kebabs. As you dig in with your fingers, make sure you call for the sweet and spicy Pineapple Glaze, which perfectly complements the kebabs — the acidity of the tropical dip beautifully cuts through the spice of the kebabs. A lovely addition to the kebabs was the green chutney along with a refreshing dip of hung curd and chopped walnuts.

Absolutely delicious, the Butter Garlic Tandoori Prawns were cooked to perfection. Pair them with a Cheese Garlic Naan or the No Brainer Garlic Butter Naan to scoop up every last bit of the kebabs, and wash it all down with sweet lassi, Masala Banta Soda, or chilled aerated drinks.

Mini Kulchas and Butter Chicken Turnover |

The hot, flaky Mini Kulchas served fresh from the oven, are an instant crowd-pleaser. The trio of bite-sized treats feature an assortment of fillings including aloo, cheese, and paneer. Beautifully puffed and golden, with a fluffy exteriors, the kulchas released wisps of steam the moment they were opened, a testament of them being freshly baked.

For those who love to have their paneer tikka masala and butter chicken sandwiched in Indian flatbread, you can call for the naan pockets that are a fun twist to the classics and come stuffed with the thick, creamy gravies.

Extremely filling, the Paneer Makhani Turnover is the perfect desi alternative to a sandwich and is best enjoyed with a side of onion rings. The creamy paneer gravy stuffed in a naan pocket is so good that it'll disappear in minutes. The Butter Chicken Turnover is also very popular and there's only one way to eat it, with both your hands, making as much as a mess as you like.

The Cream Cheese Naan almost resembles a desi pizza with a generous sprinkling of cheese and comes topped with fresh Italian herbs.

Dal Makhani Lagaan Se |

Cooked in a traditional copper vessel, the Dal Makhani Lagaan Se was comfort food at its finest. Remarkably creamy despite the absence of cream, its rich texture came from hours of slow cooking mentions founder Ayush Sahani. Paired with rotis, the dal was deeply satisfying yet surprisingly light, with no excess butter or ghee masking its natural flavours.

At the Ministry of Naan, most of the masalas are made in-house, adds Ayush. Over 18 Indian spices go into creating their in-house garam masala that's freshly ground every few days.

Pineapple raita is the perfect accompaniment to the biryanis |

Be it the Calcutta Fish Tikka or the Kolkata Biryani, you'll see a plenty of Bengali influence in the food menu here, because the head chef Arun is from Kolkata.

Among the main course, the Hyderabadi Khaas Mutton Biryani, Gosht Mutton Dum Biryani, OG Chicken Dum Biryani, and Hyderabadi Khaas Chicken Biryani each brought distinct flavours to the table, making it hard to pick a favourite. Not too spicy nor too bland, they hit all the right spice notes without making you reach out for a glass of water.

The Pineapple Raita with pieces of the tropical fruit that cut through the sweetness of the thick, cold curd, and was a lovely addition to the biryanis.

Gulab Jamun, Aamras and Moong Dal Halwa |

Pair the Tandoori Roti, Laccha Naan, or Cheese Garlic Naan—available in wheat—with the Smoked Butter Chicken or Mutton Kashmiri Rogan Josh for a satisfying meal.

Though the gravy was rich and comforting, the Iconic Nalli Nihari missed the mark on tenderness, leaving the dish short of its full potential.

Every good meal deserves a sweet ending and in this case, the Moong Dal Halwa, the toothsome Gulab Jamun stuffed with pistachio and topped with a sprinkling of dry fruits, and seasonal homemade Aamras arrived as the perfect finale to the feast.

P.S.: A noteworthy touch is the eco-friendly takeaway packaging that completely avoids black plastic.

Address: Ministry of Naan, Shop No. 5, Rays House Co-op Society, Perry Road, New Kantwadi Road, Bandra West.

Cost for two: ₹2,500 approximately