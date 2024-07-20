Explore Unusual Hobbies For Creativity And Personal Growth

If there is anything that keeps you engaged and adds positivity in more than one way, it has to be a hobby. Just having a hobby fulfils your life. While regular hobbies are known, there are quite a few lesser-known or unusual hobbies around that you might want to add to your life.

“These lesser-known hobbies, while harmless, are often chosen due to a certain novelty and unique sense of identity they provide to the practitioner. Similar to more ‘traditional’ activities, they offer a break from routine and stimulate curiosity and creativity. However, people may also choose to stand out, explore new skills, or find a niche community of like-minded enthusiasts. Just remember, as long as your hobby isn’t hurting anyone, have fun with it,” reveals Viveka Mansata a counselling psychologist at WellM. This emotional and physical well-being company provides 24×7 support to individuals.

Hussain Jariwala, owner and founder of Hooked on Fishes, made his hobby around fish his life. "It all started with the aim of keeping a fish tank at home. It has been my childhood dream to have a fish tank at my place, and when I finally got the chance, I enjoyed the hobby of fishkeeping. I learnt how to take care of these fishes and clean and maintain the fish tank, and it made me more responsible, stress-free and a positive and happy person, and I enjoyed the process of fishkeeping.”

He adds, “Gradually I learnt about a lucky fish which attracted me to keep it at our house. It is called a Flowerhorn. It brought a lot of prosperity in my life, and that is how I turned my passion into my profession and became a full-time business owner of an aquarium store. You never know which hobby skills can help you grow in life and at the same time help you do what you like to do.”

Media professional Sami Sayyed is a motorcycle enthusiast. “Basically, motorcycling came to me way early in time. The whole idea of traversing across endless roads and challenging terrains excited me and since then, I had it in me to pursue this. Fast forward 2021, I revived my childhood dream and bought a motorcycle. There's been no looking back since then. I started with small rides to nearby places from Mumbai like Lonavala. After that, I did my first long ride from Mumbai to Udaipur which was around 750 km within a day. This seasoned me further and to this date, my urge to munch miles has been growing. I would urge the youth of India to look beyond the obvious and explore the vastness of oneself and the many experiences present around us. You never know what surprises the next turn has in store for you.”

Plane spotting

If you want to fulfil your dreams to fly the skies, then plane spotting is the apt hobby to pick. This hobby is all about clicking the photos of the planes flying in the sky and trying to discover everything about it. You can sit in peace in a space which allows you to support your hobby. It can be your terrace or a field. You can even discuss the plane details with fellow enthusiasts.

Astronomy

It can come under the lesser-known hobbies category. Not everyone picks up this one since it requires information regarding the stars, planets and outer space. Plus, one has to invest in a good telescope and have a space that allows you to watch. But what you see in outer space can open your eyes beyond expectations.

Calligraphy

Those with artistic skills prefer picking up this art of writing as a hobby. It requires great attention and delicate handwork to execute the letters. To take up calligraphy, you need good quality paper, a calligraphy pen and good ink. You can take online and offline classes. The hobby helps you use your talent to create greeting cards and more.

Cheesemaking

If you love cheese, you can pick up cheesemaking as a hobby. It is one art that helps you produce an ingredient for many food items. You can even convert the hobby into a small business supplying cheese to those interested. And there is a lot of cheese to make. But you need to make the space to store these cheeses.

Origami

While it is not an unknown hobby, origami is highly popular. But one can call it an artistic one. The art of folding paper to make creative items is of Japanese origins but has found followers globally. And there are plenty of items to create with paper. It is a great way to hone your agility with your hand, be focused and show your creativity.

Bird watching

If you are a nature lover, this is one hobby you can pick. City spaces with some greenery around can help you see some unusual birds. One can also visit parks and forest spaces to see birds through your binoculars. One also clicks photos of these birds. Another by-product of the hobby is recording bird sounds.

Leaf pressing

Nature lovers prefer the hobby of leaf pressing which allows one to know the different plants and trees through their leaves. All you need is some good scrapbook to paste the leaves and time to keep checking the leaves around you to collect. You can write information about each leaf under it which you and others can later go back to.