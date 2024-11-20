Experience Contemporary, Classical, And Fusion Dance Performances At The NCPA This Week

Canva

Get ready for a groundbreaking dance experience with Cartes Blanches, created by renowned choreographer Mourad Merzouki. Starting his journey at age seven with martial arts and circus training, Merzouki discovered hip-hop at fifteen and has since transformed dance with his company, Compagnie Käfig. His work has captivated over 2 million people in 65 countries and even included choreographing for the French synchronized swimming team at the 2024 Olympic Games.

In 2023, Merzouki’s company partnered with the Prakriti Foundation to hold auditions in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. From this intense search, six exceptional Indian dancers were selected for their talent and unique skills. These dancers have been rehearsing under Merzouki's guidance to bring this French production to life.

Set in a cosy living room with period furniture, Cartes Blanches unfolds an extraordinary adventure told through the movements of the dancers in a simple yet powerful way. This Indian adaptation of Merzouki's work blends French choreography with Indian artistry, promising an unforgettable performance.

Event details: November 20, 2024 | 6:30 PM | Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Kathak Maestros Rani Khanam and Mukta Joshi take center stage

Experience an enchanting evening of dance as two extraordinary artists bring their unique styles to life. Kathak luminary Rani Khanam, a distinguished exponent of the Lucknow gharana and a disciple of Pandit Birju Maharaj, delves into the mystic world of Sufiana poetry in NOOR-The Divine Light. Through graceful movements and profound expressions, she blends Sufi mysticism with Hindu mythology, interpreting timeless philosophies in languages like Persian, Braj Bhasha, and Assamese.

Joining her is acclaimed choreographer Mukta Joshi, founder of the Nrityadhara Kathak Research Institute, who presents The Rhythmic Beats, a fusion of Kathak and Lavani. Tracing the shared roots and unique evolution of these styles, Joshi combines Kathak's technical finesse with Lavani's energetic rhythms, showcasing intricate footwork, swift chakkars, and the vibrant interplay of tabla and dholki. Together, these performances celebrate the depth, diversity, and transcendent beauty of Indian classical and folk traditions.

Event details: November 21, 2024, | 6:30 PM | Experimental Theatre, NCPA