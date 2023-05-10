Ex-Captain Ritu Kumar Singh Transforms The Lives Of Many Mothers by Leading Them to Become Fitter |

It is often said that when a mother is healthy, the baby will also be healthy. Since a mother plays a huge role in every child’s life, her health also reflects on her baby. So, it is extremely important that mothers start taking care of their physical and mental health from the beginning of their pregnancy period and continue it even after it. With motherhood, many women fail to juggle so many new phases in their life. From taking care of the baby to taking care of the house, a woman neglects her health the most.

Ex-captain Ritu Kumar Singh, an accomplished woman who proudly served the Indian Army is now a mother of two lovely girls. However, even hailing from the strenuous training of her academy days, she succumbed to poor physical health after her pregnancy. During her first pregnancy, she ignored her health completely and gained excessive weight. Ritu worked immensely hard to get back in shape and make sure that she never takes her health for granted.

When she became pregnant for the second time, she ensured that she is getting the right nutrition, following physical exercises, and wanted to be in charge of her health. Although Ritu did not ignore her health, she was surprised to see the belly fat existing months after her delivery. At that moment, she came across the a condition called diastasis recti, and many women after their pregnancy suffer from the same issue but are hardly aware of it.

Diastasis recti or the separation of abdominal muscles is a common health condition that many women go through during the course of their motherhood. 80% of the women are not aware of this condition and many become conscious about their appearance when they notice a protruding belly even after months and years of delivery. In simple terms, diastasis refers to separation and recti refers to our rectus muscles which are commonly known as abdominal muscles. When the rectus muscles or the abdominal muscles get separated, a gap is created. So, when a woman conceives, a baby starts to grow inside the body of the woman and the body naturally creates space for the baby. As the baby continues to grow, the muscles on both sides start to separate and a gap can be seen. However, the gap can vary according to the weight of your baby, the position of your placenta, and the physical activities you were engaged in before and during your pregnancy. For some women, the gap may be filled within a short period of time after pregnancy, but for some, it can linger. Without being unaware of the condition, many women start to indulge in intense workouts and physical activities to get rid of their mummy tummy as soon as possible.

Ritu Kumar Singh, who is an ISSA-certified fitness trainer created a non-judgemental platform for women “Fit Moms, Fitter Homes” in a quest to impart the right knowledge about women’s health. As India’s first Diastasis Recti rehab specialist, Ritu ensures that every woman takes charge of their health and takes the right measures to prevent it. Many women under the wrong guidance end up doing certain physical exercises which can even lead to a hernia or a long-term belly pooch. Today, Ritu has educated more than 1000+ women all across India and helped them to lead a healthier life.

With her earnest dedication and passionate hard work, Ritu has created a phenomenon in the fitness industry and has been an inspiration to many women. Her fitness journey and her quest to impart knowledge and guidance to every woman and mother out there, have made her a true exception and an astounding example.



