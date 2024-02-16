Events In Delhi-NCR This Weekend: From Air Dining To Sufi Show, The Doors To Exploring New Wonders

The Delhi-NCR region looks forward to a promising weekend with adventures, poetry, music, and other amazing events to create memories. Why stay home when you can explore a world of new wonders in your city?

This Sat-Sun don't snooze indoors. Take a look at the list of events and book the tickets at your fingertips for a great time.

(1) Dining in the air

I know that you love dinners and lunches at your favourite spots. From street foods to fancy restaurants, everyone loves some outings, chit-chat, and new flavours. But have you ever experienced 'Fly Dinning', dangling in the air with scrumptious food? However, it sounds like a fairy tale, but it's enthralling enough to experience in real life.

Where: Garden Galleria Mall, Noida

When: 17-18 February

Book Here

(2) Stress buster Jumper Trampoline

You can spend your weekend at Sky Jumper Trampoline Park to recall your childhood memories. The incredible experience at the park will make you feel rejuvenated and refreshed. Spending some time at the park with an amazing trampoline is an incredible opportunity to lighten your mood and diminish worries like they never existed!

Where: Jumper Trampoline Park, Rohini, Delhi

When: 17–18 February

Book Here

(3) The heaven of momos

If you like momos, you will indeed love the idea of being surrounded by different varieties of momos. From fried momos with an Indian texture to juicy, steamed, and unique green momos, a wide range of unexplored flavours awaits to be explored.

Where: Buzzstreet, Gurugram

When: 17-18 February

Book here

(4) The gush of Sufism with Manav Kaul

If you love poetry and the great Sufi poets of the subcontinent, you should attend 'Jo Dooba So Paar' by Manav Kaul. This luminous show will shed light on the sublime bond between Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya and Ameer Khusro. A universe of profound expressions is all ready to shell out the layers of mysticism.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat

When: 17 February

Book here