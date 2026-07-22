'Even Batman Wants Justice': Superhero Costume Goes Viral At NEET Protest

Following the alleged NEET paper leak, protests have been held across several parts of India, with students demanding a fair and transparent examination process. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk joined demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar alongside the Cockroach Janata Party, lending support to students seeking accountability and reforms in the examination system.

Amid the nationwide protests, a person dressed as Batman stole the spotlight during a student demonstration in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Videos and photographs of the symbolic appearance quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. The creative form of protest resonated with many online users, who shared the clips and praised the unique way demonstrators highlighted their demands for justice and transparency in the NEET examination process.

Protest by students and people

The protest was organised by students seeking justice over concerns related to the NEET examination. While demonstrators raised slogans and held placards demanding transparency and accountability in the examination process, the participant dressed as the iconic DC Comics superhero added an unexpected visual element to the gathering.

Videos circulating online showed the Batman-costumed protester interacting with students and posing for photographs as crowds looked on. The symbolic appearance prompted several social media users to joke that "even Batman wants justice," while others described it as an innovative way to draw public attention to the issue.

The Indore demonstration comes amid broader student-led protests in different parts of the country over NEET-related concerns. Aspirants and student organisations have been calling for greater transparency, timely action on examination-related issues, and measures to strengthen the integrity of competitive entrance tests.

Video goes viral

The viral videos have generated widespread engagement online, with many viewers expressing curiosity about the identity of the person behind the Batman mask. While the costume became the talking point, students at the protest maintained that their primary objective was to draw attention to their concerns and seek a fair resolution.