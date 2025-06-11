Escape The Ordinary & Celebrate Father's Day At These Serene Resorts In India

There is never a good occasion to show appreciation to your father. They must be celebrated every single day. On Father's Day is you plan on making him feel special by buying usual gifts such as watches, cufflinks, his favourite pair of shoes or any electronic device, you can skip the ordinary and choose the escape your routine. You can always plan a outing amidst nature and relax. Whether he enjoys wellness treatments, quiet surroundings, or a short break from routine, some of these resorts in India offer the right setting.

Mayfair Spring Valley, Guwahati

Mayfair Spring Valley is a nature-lover’s paradise. The resort offers spacious rooms, private cottages, and luxurious villas with panoramic views of green valleys. Your father can unwind in the outdoor pools or choose from a range of spa therapies including the signature Mayfair massage, aromatherapy, and deep tissue treatments.

For those who seek spiritual experiences, the iconic Kamakhya Temple-a revered Shakti Peeth dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya-is a short drive away. Evening live music sessions and well-maintained gardens add to the resort’s relaxing ambience. This location is ideal for reconnecting in a peaceful, natural setting.

The Tamara Coorg – For the nature loving dad

If your father loves the outdoors but values his privacy, The Tamara in Coorg is a great choice. Tucked away in the hills and coffee plantations of Karnataka, this eco-conscious resort features charming wooden cottages with private sundecks overlooking forests and estates.

Guests can enjoy birdwatching tours, nature walks, and plantation treks, making it perfect for dads who enjoy gentle adventure. The mornings here begin with the aroma of fresh coffee and the soothing sounds of nature. The resort also emphasizes sustainability, making your stay guilt-free and green.

Ananda in the Himalayas

For dads who are into holistic health or want to begin their wellness journey, Ananda in the Himalayas, near Rishikesh, is one of India’s most renowned wellness destinations. Located on a 100-acre estate in the Himalayan foothills, this retreat offers panoramic views of the Ganges valley from every room, suite, and villa.

The highlight here is a customized wellness program that blends yoga, guided meditation, fitness training, and Ayurvedic healing. The spa spans over 25,000 square feet and includes hydrotherapy pools, nutritious meals, and personal health consultations. This is the ultimate place to reset and refresh the body and mind.

Kumarakom Lake Resort –

If your father enjoys the water, Kumarakom Lake Resort in Kerala is a picturesque choice. Located by the serene Lake Vembanad, the resort features traditional Kerala-style villas, many with private plunge pools and open-air bathrooms. A unique 250-meter-long meandering pool flows through the property, connecting several villas and creating a floating experience for guests.

He can enjoy houseboat cruises, Ayurvedic massages, and Kerala cuisine, or simply relax on a hammock by the lake. The calm, reflective environment makes it perfect for slowing down and having meaningful conversations.

Club Mahindra Emerald Palms- Goa

For a blend of relaxation and lively experiences, head to Club Mahindra Emerald Palms in South Goa. Located near the scenic beaches of Varca and Benaulim, this resort offers modern comforts with plenty of outdoor activities.

Your father can explore spice plantations, take Goan cooking classes, enjoy bicycle rides, or simply unwind by the pool. Evening cultural performances and beach outings make this a fun and interactive vacation spot. It's perfect if your dad enjoys a balance between leisure and exploration.

In a world filled with busy schedules and digital distractions, quality time with loved ones is becoming a rare luxury. A short trip together is more than just a break; it’s an opportunity to bond, laugh, and relive memories-without the noise of daily life. Whether it's listening to waves in Kerala or sipping coffee in Coorg, these shared experiences can mean far more than any gift ever could.