Entrepreneur Aman Zode’s Inspiring Tale of Perseverance and Hard Work |

New Delhi (India): Today, Nagpur’s Aman Zode leads one of the finest marketing firms in the country. The 24-year-old founded My Media Matte Pvt. Ltd. and has made a name for himself as a marketing genius. He has worked with prominent brands and companies and boosted their presence in the public eye.



Zode is a self proclaimed perfectionist and keeps his eye on the finest of details. Many are drawn towards him to learn more about his thought process and how he comes up with such ingenious ideas - but many might not know that his commitment to his work comes from a profound sense of giving back to the world and leaving an inspiring legacy.



The entrepreneur faced many personal struggles growing up and his professional life was full of storms when he started working. His adolescent life was rife with financial problems and health struggles, but instead of breaking him these problems filled him with an aspiration to work hard and forge a life away from these struggles. His mother was always in his corner and has been a constant source of support and for Zode, his mother is the reason he stays motivated to keep moving ahead.



Many youngsters find it hard to choose a life path and aim in our society because they’re afraid of failures and broken by their struggles. In times like these, Aman Zode’s story of overcoming hard times and building success from scratch is an attestment to the popular saying “Where There Is A Will There's A Way ''.



Zode has many lucrative projects in the works right now, and has plans to scale up the working of My Media Matte Pvt. Ltd.. His biggest dream is to establish a unicorn brand that will show the power of hard work to the world. And given his past success this dream might be coming true soon.