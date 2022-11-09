Enjoy plates of pasta, lasagna, and spaghettis with Flax’s tailor-made healthy meal plans delivered to your doorstep

The meal plans are subscription based to meet your health goals, especially for those with health ailments

Following an active life can get hectic leaving most us with little or no time for self-care and food, resulting into placing a quick online order. While we all know the outside food can be unhealthy, we have no option but to hang on to it. Bridging this gap is Flax, a kitchen in Mumbai that promises healthy living and clean eating.

Designed by expert dietitians, the meal plans come on a weekly subscription basis especially for those who prefer a healthy and nutritious diet. “Our aim with FLAX.FIT is to redefine fitness food. A balanced diet is the need of the hour. Our vision is to change the landscape of diet plans where our expert chefs serve gourmet dishes with healthy ingredients making it easy to achieve your goals," says Gurmeet Arora, Founder of Flax.

Bhuna chicken (Non veg) |

Asian soba stir-fry (Veg) |

While for most of us following diets are a boring routine, chefs here design a highly effective meal plan with dishes that no longer feel like a diet food. Yes, the plates consist pastas, lasagnas, spagetties, pho and many delicacies. Interestingly, the meal plans are personalised for those wanting to lose weight, people with diabetes, weight gain issues, or PCOS, there is something for everyone.

Expect, Better Chicken a modern twist to India's most loved curry, pieces of chicken tikka cooked in tomato cashew gravy, served with zeera edamame pulao, or the Pho made with real spiced Vietnamese soup broth with tofu, vegetables and rice noodles, topped with fried onion, coriander and a lime wedge to complement your food cravings.

Chocolate almond brownie |

The Saigon Summer Rolls is the perfect match for all your summer needs, made with fresh vegetables and herbs wrapped with Thai peanut chicken and rice vermicelli in a rice paper wrap, served with a Vietnamese dipping sauce. Thai Chicken Penang Curry made with a blend of red Thai curry paste and peanuts in a delish coconut curry is served with a stir-fried, finely chopped cauliflower, making it a great substitute for rice.

Available in the western Mumbai region, the team of Flax delivers meals to your doorsteps three times a day. The meals are created for all age groups.

How does it work?

You have to follow a simple and convenient three-step process to start your journey toward a healthier lifestyle.

Step 1: Decide upon a goal, whether you're looking to shed those extra kilos, gain muscle, cut down on carbs with keto or want to go vegan. Pick your weekly meals based on your goals. The flax team offers a new menu of delicious gourmet food every week, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner where you can subscribe for all meals or select a particular meal of the day.

Step 2: Select the dishes from the weekly menu and the expert chefs start prepping your meals with fresh and healthy ingredients.

Step 3: Set the clock after defining your goals and selecting the dishes. All you have to do is, welcome your meal with the warmest and widest smile as you relish in the satisfying redefined fit meal.

Price on request.

For subscription flax.fit