End of Situationships? Why Young People Are Craving Real Relationships Again

There's a word that didn't exist in mainstream vocabulary a decade ago and now turns up in almost every conversation about modern dating: situationship.

The term is frequently used by Gen Z, though many millennials still struggle to fully understand it. Simply put, a situationship describes a connection that exists somewhere between friendship and a committed relationship — one without clearly defined labels, expectations, or long-term intent. Emotionally involved but undefined. Present but non-committal. Intimate enough to matter, loose enough to exit without explanation.

On the surface, it sounds convenient. Yet over time, it has proved to be an arrangement that often fails to meet people's emotional needs. And increasingly, we are seeing that this is not where young people want to remain. What they are looking for, after all, are committed and meaningful long-term relationships.

Fear behind the label

Situationships didn't emerge because a generation stopped wanting love. They emerged because a generation became afraid of asking for it plainly.

Seen through this lens, the situationship is not really a preference — it's a workaround. A way to stay close to someone without fully risking the vulnerability that comes with wanting more, and potentially losing it.

Financial pressures, delayed life milestones, and a post-pandemic reassessment of priorities pushed emotional partnership further down the list. Not rejected. Just postponed. But postponement comes at a cost that is easy to overlook. Every arrangement that never quite becomes a relationship quietly chips away at a person's confidence to ask for clarity the next time around.

As a result, many people find themselves moving through a series of situationships — familiar, comfortable, and unresolved. The pattern is not accidental. It is what happens when the fear of rejection becomes stronger than the desire for certainty.

For some, the driving force is fear of rejection. For others, it is the fear of missing out — the lingering belief that someone more compatible may still be out there. In both cases, the safest place seems to be a relationship that offers intimacy without definition. It provides an easy exit, allowing people to move on guilt-free, convinced that no real emotional damage has been done.

But life rarely offers free lunches.

Cost of keeping options open

Every choice comes with a cost. Emotional attachment carries a price, whether acknowledged or not. The cost of keeping relationships undefined is what many young people are beginning to experience today: loneliness, fatigue, a quiet sense of abandonment, and emotional drift that is hard to name but impossible to ignore.

The app culture that defined the last decade made this worse, not better. When there are always more profiles to scroll through, no single person ever quite feels like enough. Volume replaced intention. Browsing replaced choosing. And somewhere in that cycle, the simple act of saying "I want something real" started to feel like the bravest thing a person could do.

What we're seeing on the ground

The shift is already underway.

For people in their late twenties and early thirties, there is a growing exhaustion with ambiguity. They have lived through the situationships. They know what they feel like — the late-night uncertainty, the conversations that go nowhere, the emotional energy spent on something that never had a name. They want something real, and they are increasingly willing to say so.

For people in their mid-to-late thirties and beyond, the calculation is more straightforward still. Time spent in the wrong arrangement is time genuinely lost. The tolerance for vagueness drops sharply once that becomes clear.

What both groups share is a preference for intention over volume — fewer, more deliberate connections where both people know what they are there for.

Commitment was never the problem

After years of avoiding commitment in the name of freedom and flexibility, commitment itself appears to be making a comeback. Not because people suddenly became traditional, but because they have learnt — often the hard way — that clarity, security, and emotional investment are not restrictions on love. They are often what make love sustainable in the first place.

That isn't a small realisation. And for those who have arrived at it, the search looks very different from here.

(Tania Malhotra Sondhi, Co-founder, MatchMe)