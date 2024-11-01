Embrace The Harmony Of Conscious Vaastu This Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights shares an immense connection with Conscious Vaastu. This auspicious time of the year is an ideal moment to reflect on the principles of Conscious Vaastu, a remarkable system that creates blueprint towards achieving harmony and togetherness.

Diwali is much more than a festive occasion; it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and the joy of unity. Traditionally, people prepare their spaces for this celebration by cleaning, repainting, hanging torans, and illuminating their homes. These actions carry significant importance, enhancing the energy of our surroundings and, in turn, our personal energy. This is the auspicious time to rework on creating unity, togetherness and focusing on ways to improve mutual harmony.

Togetherness is the art of weaving different energy into a single story, a narrative filled with shared victories and mutual support. Togetherness assists in transforming darkness to brightness. Togetherness reminds us of our inherit need to be a part of something greater. It’s a magic we create when we come together, work harmoniously for creative a collective masterpiece.

Activating energy

As per the principles of Conscious Vaastu, Southwest area represents energy of harmony, unity and relationships. It is the area that helps in activation of the energy of togetherness, bonding and connections. When this area has strong energy, people generally enjoy working in a collaborative way; whereas when the energy of this area is weak people tend to work more independently leading to self-centred mindset which emphasises on individualism.

Locate the southwest area: Stand in the centre of your space (home or office) with a compass - either a magnetic compass or a compass on your phone and find the south-west direction.

Enhance the space: Ensure this area is free from clutter, vibrant, and energetic. Air circulation should be optimal, and the space should be well-lit, preferably with natural light if available, or bright lighting especially during evenings hours.

Spend time here: For conscious activation, regularly spend 15 to 20 minutes in the south-west area, consciously focusing on improving your inner harmony and reflecting on your thoughts. This helps in activating both the space energy and personal energy.

Remove negativity: Clear out any broken objects or visuals associated with unhappiness, loneliness or conflict, as these can disrupt positive energy flow.

This is a most simple way to integrate space and conscious energy together. The beauty of this approach is that it only requires simple understanding of activation and integration for a specific purpose and not breaking walls or moving the furniture.

Diwali & Conscious Vaastu

Conscious Vaastu, a timed-honoured science helps in understanding the ancient traditions with the modern and scientific approach.

Clutter clearing

Outer clutter: This is general practice since ancient times, around Diwali people tend to clean up spaces. This helps in clearing stagnant energy and frees up space for the new and fresh flow of energy. Excessive storage of junk stagnates the energy leading to disruption and disharmony. Hence this is an important time to clear up physical clutter.

Inner Clutter: Emotional and mental clutter can even be more obstructive than physical clutter. This is the best time to clear off emotional clutter which can be transformative. It’s like lifting a weight off your shoulders, making mental and emotional room feel more healthier and brighter. This is a simple yet powerful way towards healthier relationships and togetherness.

Entrance activation

Outer activation: Main entrance is generally activated using torans, flowers, lamps and lights. This is generally helpful in energetic identification of the main entrance, filtering the energy entering through the main entrance as well as making the main entrance look beautiful and welcoming during festive times.

Inner activation: Will things change simply by placing a lamp at the entrance mechanically? Inner activation is more important than simply activating the main entrance. One needs to light the inner lamp of inspiration and transformation which helps in leadings towards togetherness.

Gifting

Outer gifting: The general gesture of gifting during this auspicious festival is to exchange gratitude with each other, a unique gesture to emphasis togetherness and unity. Gifting with a heart and pure intention is a way to pass on blessing and love, however, gifting with compulsion interrupts the energy of both the giver and the receiver.

Inner Gifting: Inner gifting is a treasure trove within each one of us. In Conscious Vaastu it is the light that illuminates everyone, the hidden talents and strengths that go unnoticed. Embracing these gifts means recognising and celebrating the whispers of creativity, empathy, resilience and inner connection that guides us all the time. It is the inner compass that directs us towards our true passion and purpose, a silent but powerful force that enriches our lives and those around us.

Let’s embrace the principles of Conscious Vaastu to nurture togetherness and harmony in our lives.

(Dr Harshit Kapadia is a metaphysics consultant of Conscious Vaastu, Yuen Hom and Sam Hap Style of Feng Shui)