Elders Should Walk More For Better Living: Know Benefits Of Walking And Strategies To Begin

As we age, maintaining an active lifestyle becomes increasingly important. While exercise is often associated with strenuous activities, simple yet consistent movement can have a profound impact on an elder’s health. Walking stands out as an accessible, low-impact but highly useful exercise that can be easily integrated into daily routines. Encouraging elders to walk more is not just about promoting physical activity but also fostering independence, mental well-being, and social engagement.

Importance of Walking for Elders

With age, the body undergoes various physiological changes. Muscles weaken, joints stiffen, and balance becomes less stable. These changes make regular physical activity essential to counter the effects of aging. Walking is one of the simplest yet most effective forms of exercise that seniors can engage in. It does not require special equipment or memberships, and it can be done anywhere.

Walking helps to keep the body moving, which in turn keeps the muscles, joints, and cardiovascular system healthy. The importance of walking extends beyond physical health; it has significant psychological and emotional benefits. By walking regularly, elders can remain independent for longer, enjoy outdoor environments, and engage with their communities, all of which contribute to a better quality of life.

Physical and Mental Benefits of Walking

Improved Cardiovascular Health

Walking is a great way to improve heart health. It enhances circulation, lowers blood pressure, and reduces the risk of heart disease. For elders, these benefits are crucial, as cardiovascular problems become more common with age. Walking at a steady pace, even for short periods, helps to keep the heart strong and reduces the risk of heart-related illnesses.

Stronger Muscles and Joints

As people age, muscle mass and joint flexibility decline, often leading to issues like arthritis or mobility limitations. Walking helps to preserve muscle strength, particularly in the lower part of the body, where weakness can lead to falls and fractures. Regular walking also lubricates the joints, which can reduce pain and stiffness, especially in those suffering from arthritis. This low-impact activity helps maintain physical function and mobility, making everyday tasks easier and more manageable.

Enhanced Balance and Coordination

Falls are a significant concern for the elderly, often leading to severe injuries such as hip fractures. Walking regularly helps improve balance and coordination, two key factors in preventing falls. By walking on different surfaces, including uneven terrains, elders can improve their balance reflexes, making them more stable and less likely to experience a fall.

Mental and Emotional Well-being

Walking not only benefits the body but also the mind. Physical activity, including walking, releases endorphins, which are natural mood elevators. This can help combat feelings of loneliness, anxiety, or depression, which are common in the elderly population. Walking in natural environments, such as parks or gardens, has been shown to have even greater effects on mental health, reducing stress and improving overall mood.

Increased Social Engagement

Walking can also be a social activity, providing elders with an opportunity to interact with friends, family, or neighbours. Whether walking with a companion or joining a walking group, this activity fosters social connections, which are vital for emotional health. Regular social engagement can ward off feelings of isolation, which can be harmful to both mental and physical health.

Cognitive Benefits

Physical activity, including walking, has been linked to better cognitive function. Studies show that elders who walk regularly are less likely to experience cognitive decline or even dementia. Walking increases blood flow to the brain, promoting neuroplasticity and the growth of new brain cells, which are critical for memory and cognitive performance.

Weight Management and Metabolism



Weight gain and metabolic slowdowns are common in older adults. Walking is an effective way to burn calories and maintain a healthy weight. By keeping weight in check, elders can reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. Walking also boosts metabolism, which can help regulate blood sugar levels and prevent complications from metabolic disorders.

Strategies for Safe and Effective Walking for Elders

While walking is a safe exercise, there are certain strategies elders should follow to ensure they are walking effectively and safely. Incorporating these tips can make the activity more enjoyable and minimize any risks associated with walking.

Start Slowly and Build Gradually



Elders who are new to walking should start slowly and gradually increase their pace and distance. It is important to listen to the body and avoid overexertion, especially in the beginning. Starting with short walks of 10-15 minutes and gradually increasing the duration over time is a good way to build stamina.

Choose the Right Footwear



Wearing proper footwear is essential for elders who walk regularly. Comfortable, well-fitting shoes with good support and cushioning can help prevent foot pain, blisters, and injuries. Shoes with non-slip soles are also important to reduce the risk of slipping, especially on uneven or wet surfaces.

Walk on Safe, Even Surfaces



Uneven or slippery surfaces can increase the risk of falls for elders. It is important to choose safe walking paths, such as well-maintained parks, or indoor tracks. If walking outdoors, it is advisable to stay on level ground and avoid walking in inclement weather, such as rain, which can make surfaces hazardous.

Walk in Groups if Possible

Walking in small groups is always advisable. Besides making the walking a good time of enjoyment, it also provides security in case of any problem. Walking clubs are, therefore, becoming popular.

Incorporate Variety in Walks

To make walking more enjoyable and stimulating, elders can vary their walking routes and environments. Exploring different parks, neighbourhoods, or walking trails can add excitement and encourage them to keep up with their walking routine. However, they should take adequate precautions and should not go into totally unknown territory as there could be risk of falls.

Make Walk Habit of Life

Elders should make walking a part of their life. For example, if they have to pick cup of tea from the table, they themselves should get up and get it rather than asking someone to give. If they are reading a book, they should stand after every 30 minutes or so and walk for about 5 minutes and start reading again. There are such many cases in everyday life where moving & walking can be integrated with daily routine.

Stay Hydrated and Protected

It is important for elders to stay hydrated, especially when walking in warm weather. Carrying a water bottle and taking regular sips during walks can prevent dehydration. Additionally, wearing sun protection including wearing sunglasses, is essential when walking outdoors during the day.

Set Realistic Goals

Setting achievable walking goals can provide motivation and a sense of accomplishment. For some elders, walking a few steps per day is fine. One should not unnecessarily run after a target of say 5,000 or 10,000 steeps per day. The goal should be achievable and realistic.

Conclusion

Walking is one of the most accessible and beneficial exercises for elders. Its impact on physical, mental, and emotional health is undeniable. By incorporating regular walks into their daily routine, elders can improve cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles, enhance balance, and promote cognitive function besides improving social engagement and emotional well-being.

A brief walk each day makes the remaining part of the day enjoyable and fresh.

Article By Dr A K Sen Gupta, Chief Trustee, My Retired Life Foundation (MRLF).