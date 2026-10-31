Ekta Prakash Parv At Ekta Nagar: PM Modi Tours Illumination Festival; Know How To Attend | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the 'Ekta Prakash Parv 2026' at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on Friday, October 30, 2026. He visited the illumination festival a day before the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The illumination festival offers visitors an opportunity to experience India's cultural diversity through elaborate light installations, artistic displays and regional themes.

During the visit, PM Modi viewed and toured the indoor section of the illumination festival, which has been divided into four zones representing North, East, West and South India. It is a 91-day event which can be attended by civilians. So, if you are someone who is planning to visit Ekta Prakash Parv, here's everything you should know before a visit.

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PM Modi tours Ekta Prakash Parv

On Friday, October 30, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Gujarat's Ekta Nagar in Narmada district to celebrate the Ekta Prakash Parv, toured the indoor section of the illumination festival, which showcases the culture and heritage of India in four zones. Ekta Prakash Parv is a 91-day festival event which was launched to commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and pay tribute to his pivotal role in the political integration of India. PM Modi, who is in Gujarat for a two-day visit on October 30 and 31, also paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

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Ekta Nagar, which is located near the Statue of Unity, has emerged as a prominent tourism destination, attracting visitors with its cultural attractions, landscaped gardens and experiences celebrating India's heritage. The Ekta Prakash Parv adds another attraction to the destination's festive calendar.

What is Ekta Prakash Parv?

Ekta Prakash Parv 2026 is a grand festival of lights, cultural unity, heritage and modern development which is held at Ekta Nagar near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. The festival is an illumination festival celebrating India's unity in diversity. The thematic zones of the indoor section are among the main attractions, and each section showcases elements associated with the respective regions, allowing visitors to explore the country's varied cultural traditions under one roof.

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The festival aims to bring together India's regional identities through visual storytelling and illuminated installations, creating an immersive experience for visitors. The festival, which started on October 17, 2026, will run until January 15, 2027.

Dates and timings

Ekta Prakash Parv 2026 is being held as part of the celebrations surrounding Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 151st birth anniversary. It started on October 17, 2026, and will run until January 15, 2027. The event was recently inaugurated by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Entry to the illumination festival is free for people. Visitors can also explore other attractions at Ekta Nagar, subject to their respective ticketing requirements. Visitors can enter free of charge every day between 6 PM and 10:30 PM until January 15, 2027.