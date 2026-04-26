'Ek Number': Gujarati Folk Artist Aditya Gadhvi Brings Navratri Vibes To Mumbai's Jio Garden

Aditya Gadhvi |

Fireworks, stage effects, and a high-energy dance troupe set the tone as folk artist and Khalasi singer Aditya Gadhvi took the stage with his foot-tapping numbers at Mumbai's Jio Garden.

Aditya made a grand entry, arriving on stage in a decked-up e-rickshaw while singing Mithada Maheman, instantly energizing the crowd.

He dedicated Mor Bani Thanghat Kare to the city of Mumbai, drawing loud cheers, and followed it up with his recent track Latke Halo. Keeping the momentum alive, he performed the crowd-favorite Gotilo... Khalasi, with Mumbaikars enthusiastically singing along to the chorus.

Despite the heat and humidity, the mood at Jio Garden was upbeat. Youngsters showed up in their traditional Navratri clothes, with antique jewellery, Bandhani dupattas and mojaris on the feet.

A fun-filled family event, you could spot young couples with their tiny tots enjoying the music, along with Gen Z grooving to his tracks. The older crowd was seated as they watched their beloved Kaviraj perform on stage. The event was produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment.

After a spectacular sold-out concert on Day One, the Khalasi singer will be performing his second show today, April 26 at 7 pm at Jio Garden. His first show, which had a mix of everything—from Gujarati songs to infectious, foot-tapping energy—drew an enthusiastic Mumbai crowd that’s already hoping Aditya Gadhvi returns soon.