Eid al-Adha 2020: Beautiful mehendi designs you can try out at home

As per the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha, otherwise known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’ or ‘Bakr Eid, falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah and falls approximately 11 days prior to the previous year’s Eid. Thus, it is being celebrated across India on July 31.

The important festival pays tribute to one of the greatest demonstrations of faith in Islam, and intends to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the world, the celebrations will be somewhat subdued. That however is no reason why you cannot put in the effort to dress up and adorn yourself in every way you wish to. Many women take this as an occasion to apply henna on their hands, creating intricate beautiful motifs.

And in case you're stumped for ideas, we're here to help with a few design ideas. Take a look: