'Eco-Friendly' Wedding Ideas With A Sustainable Budget-Plan

In the Indian troposphere, people are more prone to extravagant, bulky marriage celebrations with particular themes, customs, destinations, and traditions, but a simple eco-friendly wedding is something that always captures the attention of environment enthusiasts. The trend of 'Green Wedding' has received a warm welcome in the past few years. Even Bollywood divas like Diya Mirza and Anushka Sharma chose an ecological theme for their big day. However, the ecological concerns are significant, but we need some sustainable ideas to achieve the relationship goals without causing harm or putting an extra burden on our purses and pockets.

Here are some striking ideas to plan your wedding and show gratitude to the natural entity of the earth!

DIY decoration

You can use DIY aesthetic decor ideas to design the wedding venue. Flowers from your nearest local market or garden, handmade cards, and candles are not only suitable alternatives, but they can also transform a boring open place into a fancy one. Plan your special event under the shade of trees and sunshine to mitigate the extra expenses. DIY cards on Canva and send prints in handmade envelopes to invite your friends and relatives.

Vintage dresses and floral jewellery

There is nothing better than wearing clothes from the wardrobe of your mother or grandmother. You can add new elements to revive the texture and appearance. Old fabrics are usually more environment-friendly than present-day contemporary fabrics. Even Yami Gautmi wore the legacy of her mother on her big day. Pair this with a handmade floral necklace and bangles.

Sustainable food options In a bohemian setting

Marriages are observed as a chance to meet new people and try awesome, scrumptious food-recipes. You can select easy and delicious one-pot dishes to lessen the load. Also, there is no need to borrow chairs and tables when you can try the eastern set-ups. You can use Persian or bamboo rugs, 'Dastarkhwans' (food mats), with vibrant bohemian mats with colourful cushions.

Waste management

Try to stick to biodegradable plates and connect with some NGOs to give extra food to the needy. Use reusable bottles and bowls. You can also connect, redirect, or sell the waste to waste management companies.