 Eating Eggs May Boost Brain Function And Memory In Women; Reveals Study
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleEating Eggs May Boost Brain Function And Memory In Women; Reveals Study

Eating Eggs May Boost Brain Function And Memory In Women; Reveals Study

Want to boost your memory as you age? Eating eggs may help maintain cognitive function, particularly semantic memory, among women, according to a study

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
article-image

While eggs contain high levels of dietary cholesterol, they also provide nutrients beneficial for cognitive function, said the team from University of California San Diego. They examined the effects of egg consumption on change in cognitive function among 890 ambulatory adults (357 men; 533 women) aged over 55 years. The results, published in the journal Nutrients, showed that women who ate more eggs experienced a smaller decline in verbal fluency over four years.

Further, women who ate more eggs maintained their ability to name categories of items, like animals, better than those who ate fewer or no eggs. These benefits were seen even after accounting for various lifestyle and health factors. The cognitive benefits of eggs are due to choline which can help with brain function, memory, and communication between brain cells. Eggs also contain vitamins like B-6, B-12, and folic acid, which may help prevent brain shrinkage and delay cognitive decline While the study did not find any significant impact on cognitive function in men, it also showed no detrimental effects of egg consumption in both sexes.

The finding is significant, said the researchers, given the rising concern over cognitive decline as people live longer. Overall, the findings suggest that eggs could be a cost-effective and accessible way to support cognitive health in women, said Donna Kritz-Silverstein, Professor at UC San Diego, who led the study. Previous studies have shown that eggs also provide essential protein that can protect against osteoporosis among women. Eggs are rich in high-quality protein, vitamin B12, phosphorus, and selenium. The vitamin A, vitamin B12, and selenium in eggs are key to keeping the immune system healthy. 

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Election Surveillance Team Seizes ₹5.55 Crore Cash From Car In Kalyan Amid Model Code Of Conduct
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Election Surveillance Team Seizes ₹5.55 Crore Cash From Car In Kalyan Amid Model Code Of Conduct
CBDT Launches Compliance-Cum-Awareness Campaign For AY 2024-25 To Assist Taxpayers With Foreign Asset Reporting
CBDT Launches Compliance-Cum-Awareness Campaign For AY 2024-25 To Assist Taxpayers With Foreign Asset Reporting
Jhansi Hospital Fire: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After 10 Newborn Babies Tragically Die In NICU, Seeks Report From UP Authorities
Jhansi Hospital Fire: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After 10 Newborn Babies Tragically Die In NICU, Seeks Report From UP Authorities
Ajay Devgn Turns Director For Next Film, Ropes In Akshay Kumar As Lead
Ajay Devgn Turns Director For Next Film, Ropes In Akshay Kumar As Lead
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Eating Eggs May Boost Brain Function And Memory In Women; Reveals Study

Eating Eggs May Boost Brain Function And Memory In Women; Reveals Study

6 Effective Tips To Control Overthinking

6 Effective Tips To Control Overthinking

From Lotus Valley To Foodies' Fav Sarafa Bazaar, Here's Your Perfect 1-Day Itinerary To Indore

From Lotus Valley To Foodies' Fav Sarafa Bazaar, Here's Your Perfect 1-Day Itinerary To Indore

National Epilepsy Day: Date, History, Significance, And All You Need To Know

National Epilepsy Day: Date, History, Significance, And All You Need To Know

Nainital Tourism Boosts After Tourists Ditch Delhi Due To High AQI; Hotels Observed Massive Influx...

Nainital Tourism Boosts After Tourists Ditch Delhi Due To High AQI; Hotels Observed Massive Influx...