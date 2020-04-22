Earth Day 2020: Google Doodle celebrates most important creature - The Bee!

Marking the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday, Google Doodle celebrates this day with an animated graphic of the bee which coonsidered to be one of the most important living organism.

"Our planet and one if its smallest, most critical organisms, the bee.

In a graphic video, Google doodle featured a bee hovering around lush green gardenrepresenting our nature.

Additionally, it also features an interactive game and that can be played by clicking on the graphic. Google doodle also shows the pollination of bees in the backdrop. "Poolination by bees makes two-third of our worlds crops possible as well as 85% of the worlds flowering plants", says the google doodle."

The interactive game also gives us a glimpse of importance of bees.

Google has partnered with The Honeybee Conservancy, a nonprofit organization in order to create the bee doodle on this day. "What we love about today’s Google Doodle is how it captures the impact a single bee has on the plants and habitats it visits. Imagine then, the pollinating power that trillions of bees have on ecosystems around the world! Today’s Doodle also reminds us all of how small actions performed by individuals everywhere add up to big results,” says Founder and Executive Director of The Honeybee Conservancy, Guillermo Fernandez.