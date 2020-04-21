Earth Day 2020: 40 musicians including Grammy winners to come together for virtual concert -- when and where to watch

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, people across the globe have found new creative ways to mark occasions. On Wednesday, 40 musicians from across the globe -- including five Grammy Award winners will come together to lend their voice to an online Concert For a Healthy Planet.
The virtual event is being organised by the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) which is joining forces with several global partners including the World Wide Fund for Nature, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, Earth Day Network and One Page Spotlight.
The Concert will be deferred-live to the world over the internet and will see the launch of the official music video of the #KindnessMatters Anthem --- "Shine Your Light", with performances in 5 countries and 13 cities.
When and where can you watch it?
The event will be streamed live on April 22, 2020 at 8pm (IST). It will also be broadcast a second time, at 8 PM (Eastern Time).
As per the event details, the concert will be streamed live across multiple social media channels of all our partners. You can watch the concert live on UNESCO MGIEP's Facebook, Twitter or Instagram handles.
Who will be performing?
The list of artistes include:
Ricky Kej
Laura Dickinson
Baaba Maal
Wouter Kellerman
Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt
Lonnie Park
Hai Phuong Dan Tranh
Mzansi Youth Choir
IP Singh
Vilas Nayak
