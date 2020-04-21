Earth Day 2020: 40 musicians including Grammy winners to come together for virtual concert -- when and where to watch

The Concert will be deferred-live to the world over the internet and will see the launch of the official music video of the #KindnessMatters Anthem --- "Shine Your Light", with performances in 5 countries and 13 cities.

When and where can you watch it?

The event will be streamed live on April 22, 2020 at 8pm (IST). It will also be broadcast a second time, at 8 PM (Eastern Time).

As per the event details, the concert will be streamed live across multiple social media channels of all our partners. You can watch the concert live on UNESCO MGIEP's Facebook, Twitter or Instagram handles.

Who will be performing?

The list of artistes include:

Ricky Kej

Laura Dickinson

Baaba Maal

Wouter Kellerman

Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

Lonnie Park

Hai Phuong Dan Tranh

Mzansi Youth Choir

IP Singh

Vilas Nayak