Dyali Sera Wins ‘Trek Of The Year 2026’ Title: All About The Scenic Adventure Spot Located In Uttarakhand

Dyali Sera Wins ‘Trek Of The Year 2026’ Title |

Uttarakhand’s Dyali Sera Trek, also known as Talismi Trek, has earned the spotlight after being recognised as ‘Trek of the Year 2026’, putting the scenic Himalayan trail on the radar of adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers. The trek is known for its spectacular mountain landscapes, peaceful surroundings and immersive experience in the Himalayan wilderness.

Dyali Sera Trek wins ‘Trek of the Year 2026

The Dyali Sera Trek, located in the Jyotirmath (Joshimath) block of Chamoli district, has been declared "Trek of the Year 2026" by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board. This decision by the Tourism Department will help develop this long-untouched trek route and increase tourism activity in the area.

The Dyalishera Trek is a rising high-altitude route in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, leading to Dyalishera Bugyal at about 12,270 feet (3,740 metres). Renowned for its unspoiled alpine meadows, the crystal-clear Hanuman Tal (lake), and serene trails across from Pangarchulla Peak, it provides a tranquil option to busy commercial paths.

About Dyali Sera Trek

One of the biggest highlights of the Dyali Sera Trek is its changing scenery. As trekkers make their way through the route, they can encounter lush green stretches, expansive meadows and panoramic views of the surrounding Himalayan peaks. During the flowering season, the landscape can also be dotted with colourful alpine blooms, adding to the visual appeal of the journey.

The trek is not only about scenic views but also offers an adventurous experience. The terrain requires trekkers to be physically prepared, while changing mountain weather can make the journey more challenging. Proper trekking shoes, warm clothing, essential supplies and guidance from experienced local or professional trek leaders are advisable.

Enhance tourism

The recognition is likely to increase interest in Dyali Sera, especially among travellers searching for offbeat trekking destinations in Uttarakhand. However, the growing popularity of Himalayan trails also brings the responsibility of protecting fragile mountain ecosystems.

Travellers visiting Dyali Sera should follow responsible trekking practices, avoid littering, minimise plastic use and respect local communities and wildlife. The Tourism Department is expected to develop basic facilities such as camp sites, route maintenance, and drinking water on the Dyali Sera trek route.