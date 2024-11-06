 Dvikā–Dyads: Experience The Magic Of Odissi Dance Form With Bijayini Satpathy And Prithvi Nayak At NCPA
This enchanting show explores the theme of duality, highlighting the connections between humanity, mortality, and the divine

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
article-image

Witness the Dvikā–dyads, a mesmerising performance by renowned Odissi dancer Bijayini Satpathy and her talented student Prithvi Nayak, on November 7th at NCPA. The topic of duality is explored in this captivating presentation, which emphasises the relationships among humanity, mortality, and the divine. The program highlights the idea of duality through six dances that Satpathy created, with lovely solos and duets, all set to moving music by Bindhumalini Narayanaswamy.

Who is Bijiyani Satpathy?

Bijayini Satpathy is a renowned Odissi dancer and scholar with over 30 years of experience. Recently selected for the Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Residency Program, she is advancing her research and teaching methods. Her accolades include the NY Dance and Performance Bessie Award and the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar.

With 25 years at Nrityagram, she has greatly enhanced the school’s reputation. Joining her is Prithvi Nayak, trained in the Kelucharan Mohapatra tradition and mentored by Surupa Sen. As a soloist under Satpathy, Nayak has performed globally, showcasing the beauty of Odissi.

At the age of seven, she began studying Odissi in Odisha. She later relocated to Nrityagram, where she trained and worked for twenty-five years.

With inspiration from yoga, natyashastra, kalaripayattu, western fitness techniques, and Odissi body-conditioning exercises, Bijayini's research on the moving body in all its manifestations led to the development of a scientific body training program for Nrityagram. She also created the enlarged Odissi dancer training curriculum offered by Nrityagram, which is equally beneficial for instructors, performers, advanced students, and beginners.

The show is taking place at NCPA on November 7, 2024 from 6:30 pm onwards.

