Dussehra 2023: 5 Places In India That Host The Grandest Ravan Dahan

Dussehra celebrations take place in various cities across India, each with its own unique traditions and festivities. The day commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama, over the demon king Ravana. Here are 6 notable Dussehra venues across India that you simply cannot miss:

Ayodhya Dussehra

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is renowned for its grand Dussehra celebrations. The city is famous for its Ravan Dahan (the burning of a effigy of the demon king Ravana) and Ram Leela performances. In a special event this year, prominent regional actors and politicians will participate in the Ram Leela, including Bhojpuri actors like Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, and Nirahua.

Shivaji Park, Mumbai

Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, is an iconic location for Dussehra celebrations. The huge ground has held the Ravan Dahan celebrations since years with alot of pomp and grandeur.

Ram Leela Maidan Delhi

Delhi’s Ram Leela Maidan is quite famous for organising the best Ram Leela performance in India! It is also among the oldest venues in the city, where Ram Leela or Ravana Dahan takes place on such a grand level. The event is attended by thousands of people. It gets all goosebumpy when the crowd cheers in unison, Jai Shri Ram. A performance to remember!

Parade Ground, Dehradun

Dehradun's Parade Ground hosts a grand Ravan Dahan celebration every year. This vast ground is also a venue for various popular events in the city and is known for its vibrant Dussehra festivities.

Kasturchand Park, Nagpur

Nagpur's Kasturchand Park is known for its spectacular Ravan Dahan event. This year, they plan to burn a 55-foot effigy of Ravana, a 55-foot Kumbhakarana, and a 45-foot Meghnath. After a two-year hiatus, this event is eagerly awaited by the people of Nagpur.

Varanasi Dussehra

Varanasi is home to one of the world's oldest Dussehra celebrations, dating back over 475 years. The city's Dussehra is not only a cultural event but also finds mention in the Ramcharitmanas, a poem written by the saint Tulsidas. This historic celebration is a must-see experience.

