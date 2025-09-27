Durga Puja Always Brings Happiness And Excitement In Actor Rituparna Sengupta's Life

Rituparna Sengupta |

Rituparna Sengupta is the brand ambassador of the Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja 2025, which is in its 16th year. Popularly known as D.N. Nagar Puja, it has been organised by the Bangla Cultural Association and Indian Bangla Club. Inspired by the spiritual values of the Ramakrishna Mission, this celebration is recognised as the only Sanatan Satvik Jagrut Puja in Mumbai.

This year, their Durga Puja celebrations will take place at the Chitrakoot Ground at Andheri from September 27 to October 2. Rituparna is also the face of Times Square Durga Puja that brings Indian culture to life in New York City.

In an interview with FPJ, the actor-producer, known for her work in Bengali, Odia and Hindi cinema, speaks about the essence of Durga Puja, why she will terribly miss her mom, and the Pujo dishes she is looking forward to.

What does Durga Puja mean to you?



For me, Durga Puja always brings happiness, excitement and togetherness. When I was very young, the pandals in our locality were the center of attraction. Maa, our Goddess, comes to the pandals just before the Puja starts. Those few days are out of any routine; the time to totally enjoy without any restrictions.



Going out with friends and family, and pandal hopping, was something I looked forward to for the entire year. Durga Puja to me is a completely different kind of emotion. It brings high spirits, positive energy and reminds me of a mother's love.

It is also time to binge on bhog and enjoy the prasad, which is given after the puja. Khichuri, labra, chutney, papad and mithai make for the best combination.



Every Puja is about wearing new sarees and offering anjali and aarti to Goddess Durga. The artisans and musicians make the pandals worth visiting.



This year, my Puja will be without my mom. I lost her a few months back and I don't know how to negotiate the pain. My mom used to long for when I would come home and spend some quality time with her during the Puja. Ma and the entire community would wait to see me and the family to have meals together. Those four days of Pujo were splendid, with no cooking at home; meals would all be outside.



Downstairs, in our community hall, for five days, we'd have a community service where we enjoy every bit of the celebration. The homecoming of Durga Maa brings back too many memories. However, Kolkata would always be different and difficult without my mom, my eternal strength, my Ma.

What is your must-have Pujo dish?

Pujo food is bhog. It is also luchi, begun bhaja, labra chutney. Ma used to feed us Nabami fish fry and mutton. I miss everything, because without Ma nothing is the same.

Durga Puja is also about irresistible street food. Which dishes would you rate as your favourite?

Street food is always fantastic; truly yummy. During Durga Puja, you'll find new varieties of street food. However, it is always great to have bhel, paani-puri, chops and rolls, the list is endless

The whole city becomes a place to celebrate. Each Pujo has a theme and journey to talk about. The beautiful, charming artworks let you know how talented the people are in Bengal. Their eye for detail will make you see a new world of design and heritage. It is truly commendable.

Any message for fans on the occasion of Durga Puja?

Pujo and festivity are a part of everyone's life, irrespective of languages spoken. Matri shakti is universal, it triumphs whenever needed. So, think beyond everything. Your thoughts should be versatile and not narrow.

I pray to Maa to give me more strength, courage and determination to do great work. To keep me healthy as good health is wealth. To never to lose positivity, and of course, to serve everyone selflessly.



Do you remember who taught you the Dhunuchi Dance?

I learnt it by just observing Bengali women dance. It gives me divine pleasure to dance with the dhunuchi (the earthen incense burner). It's a celebration of good over evil, and the smoke actually creates a divine aura to clear the negativity.

It's a beautiful ritual where we all dance and celebrate positivity and the spirit of Maa, the highest power and strength.