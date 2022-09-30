Durga Puja 2022: Five popular pandals to hop around this year in Kolkata

Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata | Source

As Durga Puja gets recognised by UNESCO as a world heritage site, we list five Durga Puja pandals in and around Kolkata which will leave mark on your mind. These pandals are built on different themes and have a stealing sight to behold.

Hindustan Park Sarbojanin

After the pandemic, this year the committee of Hindustan Park Sarbojanin pandal are paying tribute to all the artisans who work all day and night to make the pandals look beautiful and attractive. Titled Jonaki theke Agnisikha, the pandal's theme will bring them in the spotlight that they deserve. The pandal is conceptualised and designed by artist Raju Sarkar.

Bosepukur Sitala Mandir

Themed around the concept of restoration, the pandal sheds light on the neglect of numerous ancient temples of Bengal that require care and attention before they get destroyed forever.

Bosepukur Talbagan Sarbojanin

The last year theme for Bosepukur Talbagan Sarbojanin was Dhoro Haal Shokto haate, which displayed the journey of farmers during the protest and otherwise. On its 31st year of Pujo, the theme revolves around the adversities of communal fundamentalism through the theme Abaruddha. The idol is shaped by artist Soumen and conceptualised by Animesh.

Santoshpur Lake Pally

With the COVID restriction easing out, the famous Club of Kolkata has named the pandal Japanchitra- The Living Image where life will be portrayed through aspects of a film. As they celebrate their 65th year, the main attraction will be an idol that touches a height of 25ft. artist Avijit Ghatak has conceptualised the idol and the pandal while sound is helmed by Mumbai based artist Utsav Mondal.

Chetla Agrani

With a unique theme, Sholo Kolaay Purno, the Chetla Agrani pandal intends to revive the endangered art of working on Banana Tree Fibre. The entire pandal will be decked with adornments made out of Banana fibre, and the process of extracting fibre from the stems, and sculpting them into installations. The theme and idol have been conceptualised by Subrata Banerjee. There will also be a theme song presenting various flavours of Bengal.