Duct-Taped Banana Breaks Records; Sells for $6.2 Million at Sotheby’s Art Auction

A duct-taped banana, part of the artwork called "Comedian" by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, sold for an astonishing $6.2 million at Sotheby’s in New York on Wednesday. The piece, which debuted to global attention at Miami’s Art Basel in 2019, continues to spark debates about what are truly means.

Bidding for the artwork began at $800,000 and soared to $5.2 million within five minutes, eventually reaching $6.2 million with the addition of a buyer’s premium, according to Sotheby’s. The pre-sale estimate had been capped at $1.5 million, but the auction attracted interest from bidders in the room, online, and over the phone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Crypto Entrepreneur buys artwork

The winning bid came from Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, who placed his offer over the phone and paid using cryptocurrency. Sun, founder of the blockchain network Tron, will bear the responsibility of replacing the banana as it rots. “This is not just an artwork,” Sun said in a statement to Sotheby’s. “It represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community. I believe this piece will inspire more thought and discussion in the future and will become a part of history.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

History of the Banana artwork

"Comedian" first captured public attention during its 2019 debut at Miami’s Art Basel, drawing such massive crowds that the exhibit was taken down to ensure public safety and to protect other artworks. Since then, the piece has traveled around the world, occasionally sparking controversy, including instances where spectators ate the banana on display. Sun has also expressed his intent to eat bananas in the future.

Cattelan, known for provocative works such as a golden toilet and a sculpture of the pope struck down by a meteorite, continues to challenge the boundaries of contemporary art. Art experts have described "Comedian" as funny, absurd, and a commentary on the excess of the art market.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Resembles Banksy's work

In a Sotheby’s video, experts likened the artwork’s cultural significance to Banksy’s "Girl with Balloon," which shredded itself during a Sotheby’s auction in London in 2018. They noted that "Comedian" embodies a similar critique of art world excess, while simultaneously captivating audiences across the globe.

“This piece is a cultural phenomenon,” Sun remarked. “It bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community.” Whether viewed as a humorous statement or a serious critique, "Comedian" continues to fuel conversations about the growing definitions of art.