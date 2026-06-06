Dry Cough And Headache: Symptoms, Triggers And Natural Relief Tips

Pic: Magnific

A dull headache with a dry cough is commonly seen during viral infections, allergies, sinus irritation, dehydration, weather changes, excessive stress, or prolonged exposure to dust and pollution. The headache is usually mild to moderate and may feel like pressure or heaviness in the head, while the cough is dry and without mucus.

Symptoms

Dull, heavy, or pressure-like headache

Dry, irritating cough

Throat dryness or tickling sensation

Mild fatigue or weakness

Mild body ache

Disturbed sleep due to coughing

Dry mouth or dehydration

Causes

Viral upper respiratory tract infections

Seasonal allergies

Sinus inflammation or congestion

Dry air, air conditioning, or weather changes

Dust, smoke, or pollution exposure

Stress and lack of sleep

Excessive talking or throat irritation

Side effect of certain medications

Home remedies

Drink plenty of warm water throughout the day

Take warm herbal tea with ginger and tulsi

Gargle with warm salt water 2–3 times daily

Use steam inhalation if there is nasal congestion

Get adequate rest and sleep

Avoid cold drinks, ice cream, and fried foods

Avoid smoking and second-hand smoke

Consume light, freshly prepared meals

Practice gentle breathing exercises

Sujok Therapy

For headache: Massage the tip of the thumb (see figure) for two-three minutes several times daily. Apply black pepper, green gram seed, or a small massage ring on the tender point.

For dry cough and throat: Locate the throat and lung correspondence area on the thumb and upper palm (see figure). Massage the area gently for two-three minutes. Apply mustard, fenugreek, or black pepper seeds with micropore tape on sensitive points for four-six hours.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)



