Dry Cough And Headache: Symptoms, Triggers And Natural Relief Tips

A dull headache with a dry cough is commonly seen during viral infections, allergies, sinus irritation, dehydration, weather changes, excessive stress, or prolonged exposure to dust and pollution. The headache is usually mild to moderate and may feel like pressure or heaviness in the head, while the cough is dry and without mucus.
Symptoms
Dull, heavy, or pressure-like headache
Dry, irritating cough
Throat dryness or tickling sensation
Mild fatigue or weakness
Mild body ache
Disturbed sleep due to coughing
Dry mouth or dehydration
Causes
Viral upper respiratory tract infections
Seasonal allergies
Sinus inflammation or congestion
Dry air, air conditioning, or weather changes
Dust, smoke, or pollution exposure
Stress and lack of sleep
Excessive talking or throat irritation
Side effect of certain medications
Home remedies
Drink plenty of warm water throughout the day
Take warm herbal tea with ginger and tulsi
Gargle with warm salt water 2–3 times daily
Use steam inhalation if there is nasal congestion
Get adequate rest and sleep
Avoid cold drinks, ice cream, and fried foods
Avoid smoking and second-hand smoke
Consume light, freshly prepared meals
Practice gentle breathing exercises
Sujok Therapy
For headache: Massage the tip of the thumb (see figure) for two-three minutes several times daily. Apply black pepper, green gram seed, or a small massage ring on the tender point.
For dry cough and throat: Locate the throat and lung correspondence area on the thumb and upper palm (see figure). Massage the area gently for two-three minutes. Apply mustard, fenugreek, or black pepper seeds with micropore tape on sensitive points for four-six hours.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)