Drinking More Water But Passing Less Urine? Here's What It Could Mean

When a person drinks adequate water but still passes very little urine, it may indicate that the body is retaining fluid, losing fluids through sweating, or there may be an issue with the kidneys, urinary tract, heart, or other medical conditions. Persistent low urine output should not be ignored.
Symptoms
Passing very less urine
Dark yellow or concentrated urine
Swelling of feet, ankles, or face
Feeling bloated
Fatigue or weakness
Shortness of breath (in some cases)
Dizziness
Dry mouth or excessive thirst
Difficulty or burning while urinating
Causes
Kidney disorders
Urinary tract obstruction (stones, enlarged prostate, etc.)
Severe dehydration from vomiting, diarrhea, or sweating
Heart failure
Liver disorders
Side effects of certain medications
Uncontrolled diabetes
Low blood pressure or poor blood circulation
Excessive salt intake causing fluid retention
Home remedies
Drink plenty water
Reduce excessive salt and processed foods.
Include fresh fruits and vegetables with high water content.
Avoid excessive tea, coffee, and alcohol.
Monitor urine color and quantity.
Add salad in meals
Sujok Therapy
Locate the kidney correspondence points on both hands (see figure), apply green or black seeds (such as black pepper seeds) on the kidney points. Massage the kidney and urinary bladder correspondence areas for 2–3 minutes, 3–4 times daily. Roll a Sujok ring on all fingers for 2–3 minutes, especially the little finger and ring finger, to improve energy circulation.
See a doctor if symptoms continue for more than 1–2 days despite adequate hydration.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)