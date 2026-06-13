Drinking More Water But Passing Less Urine? Here's What It Could Mean

When a person drinks adequate water but still passes very little urine, it may indicate that the body is retaining fluid, losing fluids through sweating, or there may be an issue with the kidneys, urinary tract, heart, or other medical conditions. Persistent low urine output should not be ignored.

Symptoms

Passing very less urine

Dark yellow or concentrated urine

Swelling of feet, ankles, or face

Feeling bloated

Fatigue or weakness

Shortness of breath (in some cases)

Dizziness

Dry mouth or excessive thirst

Difficulty or burning while urinating

Causes

Kidney disorders

Urinary tract obstruction (stones, enlarged prostate, etc.)

Severe dehydration from vomiting, diarrhea, or sweating

Heart failure

Liver disorders

Side effects of certain medications

Uncontrolled diabetes

Low blood pressure or poor blood circulation

Excessive salt intake causing fluid retention

Home remedies

Drink plenty water

Reduce excessive salt and processed foods.

Include fresh fruits and vegetables with high water content.

Avoid excessive tea, coffee, and alcohol.

Monitor urine color and quantity.

Add salad in meals

Sujok Therapy

Locate the kidney correspondence points on both hands (see figure), apply green or black seeds (such as black pepper seeds) on the kidney points. Massage the kidney and urinary bladder correspondence areas for 2–3 minutes, 3–4 times daily. Roll a Sujok ring on all fingers for 2–3 minutes, especially the little finger and ring finger, to improve energy circulation.

See a doctor if symptoms continue for more than 1–2 days despite adequate hydration.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)