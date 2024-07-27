Does Team India's Outfit At Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Deserve Criticism From Netizens? Everything You Need To Know About Uniform

Canva

The Paris Olympics 2024 began on July 26 is all set to take place till August 11 in the fashion capital of the world-Paris. Athletes from across the globe participated in the opening ceremony and represented the best of their country with their outfits/uniforms. Indian athletes were wearing outfits designed by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani and the netizens are not happy about it.

Tarun Tahiliani is being trolled across the internet for apparently designing the Olympic 2024 outfits 'poorly'. While other countries wore vibrant colors and fashionable outfits, Team India's outfit disappointed many with basic kurta sets and sarees with digital prints and tricolor patterns.

Tarun Tahiliani designed this outfit in collaboration with Tasva. The brand's statement unveiling the outfit mentioned how the outfit was a blend of tradition and modernity, inspired by the most iconic Indian symbol there is: the tricolour flag.

While this Indian designer and the brand are being trolled on social media, do you think they deserve to be trolled? Do you not think there might be so much you do not know about the work that goes behind creating these outfits from scratch.

These outfits represent INDIA in every thread that is woven into it. That itself is a national representation. The viewers expected a blend of colours, trend and fashion compared to other countries. Whereas, Tarun and Tasva kept it traditional and minimal.

Netizens react to Indian outfits at Olympics 2024. | Instagram

Decoding the Indian ceremonial outfit

In an interview with Elle, Tarun mentioned the details of the outfits he's designed for Team India's opening ceremony at the Olympics 2024.

Unveiling the fabrics and design, he said, "The choice of materials plays a crucial role in this vision. Cotton, a fabric integral to our heritage, has been used for the kurta bundi set. It is lightweight, breathable, and comfortable, ideal for the Parisian summer. For the sari, viscose crepe is utilised for its natural drape and breathability. The blouse features cotton satin lycra, combining the natural breathability of cotton with the smooth finish of satin and the flexibility of lycra, ensuring comfort and a perfect fit.

As soon as the outfits of all teams across the globe were revealed, people began appreciating Mongolia's outfit for their colour palette and intricate designs, followed by Czaech republic, USA and especially Sri Lanka, since they're our neighbouring country. People do have the freedom to express their opinions but don't you think they're indirectly degrading their own people, their own country at an international platform. The outburst of hate for the outfit is purely insensible.

"We incorporated traditional motifs and colours, such as ikat-inspired digitally printed panels, the iconic tricolour palette, the Ashoka Chakra symbolised in the blue buttonholes, and the traditional Banaras brocade presented in a contemporary way", shared Tarun while explaining the creativity and vision behind the outfit.

In all sincerity, the Indian team shined in their outfits at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. They were all smiles and boasting with pride as they wore the tri-color designs and waved the country's flag.