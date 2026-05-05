Doctor Turned Beauty Queen: Meet Femina Miss India 2026 2nd Runner-Up Sree Advaita Who Has Been Stealing Hearts with Her Talent

Sree Advaita |

Quiz Sree Advaita, Femina Miss India 2026 2nd Runner-Up, about who inspires her, and she says, it was actually the lack of examples in life that helped her. "It has taken an arch of three generations to help me establish this identity for myself as a doctor, dancer, aspiring philanthropist and pageant winner," Advaita reveals.

The rebel in her always wanted to take the road not taken. "That was because of the lack of examples," she explains. "People always try to put you in boxes by telling you to either do this or that. Even in my life only medicine was taken seriously. Rest everything else was treated as it was a hobby or source of entertainment. For me, it was not to prove people wrong, but to prove it to myself that I'm capable of doing something that people think I can't do. That was the biggest push."

Sree Advaita was born into a Tamil-Telugu heritage but was raised in Jammu. "After living in a number of places in India, now I'm in Chennai with my parents," she says. "Travelling so much has taught me to adapt. But because I was constantly taken out of my comfort zone, I am less apprehensive of uncertainties."

'Addu', her younger version, was a girl with a boy-cut hair style, rosy cheeks, the over-achiever and teacher's favourite pet. She came first in almost everything, and in almost every sense of the word, she was the perfect child at home. "But what a lot of people didn't see about me was that I had a lot of internal battles and noise which I had to fight on my own. I am not expressive when it comes to emotions," reveals the beauty queen.

Modelling always held a quiet fascination for Sree Advaita. "It is a classic tale like every other girl," she smiles. "But when it came to my parents, it wasn't very easy at first, especially my dad being from the army. I am his baby and he is overly protective of me. He has been very apprehensive of this field. To convince him and my mother to let me do this, I had to prove to them that I was not only in it for the fame, money or recognition, but I was truly passionate about it."

So, the beauty queen made sure to complete her education first, because she didn't want to be stuck in a situation where she had to choose between modelling and her studies. "I completed my MBBS first and practiced for a while before starting to model. There was no pretense or facade involved throughout my journey. I did not try to portray someone I was not. I did justice to who I am."

Advaita strongly feels that she can't go without a routine, and she considers dancing or working out as great stress busters. "I express myself best through dance," she says. "Whenever I am happy, sad, or frustrated, I dance it out. A good run, cardio or even a workout session can help me let off steam."

When it comes to skincare, she feels really rejuvenated and refreshed with a basic cleansing ritual and applying moisturiser before going to bed. "It helps me feel at peace and at home," she adds.