Doc Destiny: Know your child with numbers

Parenthood is bliss, but sometimes parents stress themselves by thinking too much about their children and their future and are left puzzled and confused about how their kids will survive in life’s race. And just like astrology and horoscope, numerology too can tell a lot about your child’s characteristics and his/her behaviour. With the help of the birth date, know how numbers can guide you about the basic qualities and abilities of your child...

Number 1: Children who are born on 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th of any month are ruled by the Sun. Such children are determined, focused and hard working. They become good leaders. They have good taste in clothes. They are intelligent, generous, punctual, confident. They are stubborn, self-oriented and short-tempered. Mostly, they are blessed with a good complexion, small eyes and a sharp nose. Parents should teach them how to make decisions and guide them to stay focused.

Number 2: Children who are born on the 2nd, 11th , 20th , 29th or 30th of any month are ruled by the Moon. Such kids are water babies. They are creative, imaginative, methodical, sensitive and emotional. Friendly but shy by nature. Kids who are born on Monday or are linked with the number 2 are honest, reliable, helpful, moody and doubtful. Such children may have long eyebrows, good hair and a round face. They are either playful or quiet. The moon makes them prone to mood swings.

Number 3: Children who are born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st or 30th of any month are ruled by Jupiter. Kids born on these dates are great learners, they become good teachers and achieve success in their studies. They may have broad foreheads, scanty hair and a thick lower lip, with large incisors. They are robust in health. By nature, they are cheerful, honest, popular, confident, loyal and law-abiding. Such children are argumentative by nature. Parents should teach them the power of soft speech.

Number 4: If your child is born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd or 31st of any month, then he/she will be practical, analytical, trustworthy, reliable and will have good oratory skills. Such kids are good with gadgets and computers. They are either very short or tall or very thin or obese. They have contradictory thoughts and stand out from others with their actions. Indecisive by nature, thanks to Uranus.

Number 5: Children who are born on the 5th, 14th or 23rd of any month are ruled by the planet Mercury. A child associated with the number 5 is active and energetic in nature. Such children are talented, friendly, intelligent, honest and sensitive. They love freedom. These children have sharp features like straight hair and are small built. Such children know the art of multi-tasking. Parents should teach them the importance of simplicity in life. (contd for next week)