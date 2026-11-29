Pic: AI-generated image

“We should catch-up soon!” is probably one of the most popular plans nobody actually makes. We say it to old classmates, former colleagues and even people we bump into in an elevator. There are smiles, enthusiastic nods and promises to pick a date, but somehow, that day never arrives. It's a polite way to end a conversation while making it sound like the beginning of another. But why are we so quick to suggest plans we may never follow through on?

Sometimes, these casual remarks are less about meeting and more about avoiding an awkward goodbye. Here are five reasons we say “Let's catch-up soon” when we don't actually mean it.

We don't want to disappoint people

Telling someone directly that we don't have the time or interest to meet can feel rude. We worry that an honest response might hurt their feelings or make us seem unfriendly. Saying “Let's meet soon” feels like a softer way to end the conversation. It keeps things pleasant without requiring us to make an actual commitment.

Binny Advani, Public Speaking Coach and Corporate Emcee, says, “When you bump into an acquaintance and they say, ‘We must catch up soon! It’s been ages!’, you may walk away thinking they genuinely want to reconnect. But days turn into weeks, and nothing follows. The truth is, it may have nothing to do with you or your relationship with them. Sometimes, people make vague promises because they don't want to disappoint others or make them feel unwanted. However, a simple ‘It was lovely running into you’ is far more honest and appreciated than a pretend commitment to reconnect.”

It is an easy way to escape awkward conversations

Imagine bumping into an old classmate you haven't spoken to in years. After exchanging updates about work, relationships and life, the conversation begins to run out of steam. Instead of saying goodbye abruptly, you end with a cheerful promise to meet again. It gives both people a natural exit and saves them from the awkwardness of figuring out how to end the interaction.

We Want to Appear Friendly and Likeable

Nobody wants to be remembered as the person who seemed cold or uninterested. Social interactions often come with an unspoken pressure to be pleasant, approachable and welcoming. Suggesting a future catch-up helps us maintain that image, even when we know we may never follow through. It is less about making plans and more about leaving the other person with a positive impression.

Dr. Gauri Raut, Psychologist at Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital, says, “We use the phrase because we are accustomed to ending conversations on a pleasant note. It has become a social script we have learnt over the years, as we don't want to leave an interaction feeling awkward or unpleasant. We often say it to keep the possibility of meeting open, even when we have no actual plans. Sometimes, it is less about being honest and more about wanting to appear nice, friendly and liked by others.”

Idea of staying connected

Sometimes, we genuinely feel happy to see someone but don't necessarily want to make time for them. We may enjoy remembering old college days, sharing a quick laugh or hearing about their lives without wanting to restart the friendship. Saying “We should meet soon” allows us to acknowledge the connection and express goodwill without taking on the responsibility of maintaining it.

Nisha Ramnath More, Consultant and Content Creator, says, “I think ‘Let's catch up soon’ is often a polite way to end a conversation on a warm note, especially when we don't know what else to say. However, genuine connections deserve more than just words. While life can get busy and plans may not always work out, making a little effort to stay in touch shows that we value the other person. Even a quick message or an honest response can go a long way in making someone feel remembered and appreciated. It's not about meeting all the time, but about making sure our words reflect genuine interest.”

We Avoid Making Commitments We May Not Keep

Making actual plans involves checking schedules, choosing a place and setting aside time. That can feel like too much effort, especially when our calendars are already full. A vague promise gives us the comfort of suggesting a future meeting without committing to a date. It keeps the possibility open while allowing us to get back to our routines without any immediate obligation.

Princy Sachde, a 22-year-old corporate professional, says, “We may genuinely enjoy meeting someone, but finding the time, checking schedules and making concrete plans can feel like an effort. So, we use these words to end conversations warmly while leaving the possibility of meeting open. Sometimes, we mean it in the moment but don't follow through because other priorities take over. It becomes an easy way to avoid committing to plans while still appearing interested in staying connected.”

Politeness or a social lie?

Saying “Let's catch-up soon” isn't always dishonest. Sometimes, we genuinely mean it but never get around to making plans. At other times, it is simply a polite way of ending a conversation without hurting someone's feelings. The intention may not be to mislead, but repeated empty promises can make social interactions feel superficial.

Not every friendly encounter needs to turn into a lasting friendship, and we don't have to make plans with everyone we meet. Perhaps the kinder approach is to be warm without making promises we don't intend to keep. After all, a pleasant goodbye doesn't always need to come with a future date.