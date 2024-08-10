Do Store-Bought Spices Contain Cancer-Causing Elements? Here Are 5 Curry Powders You Can Make At Home

Earlier this year, Indian spice brands MDH and Everest were bashed by health authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore after they found cancer-causing pesticide ethylene oxide in them. This incident led to Food and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducting sampling of the spices.

Ethylene oxide is a chemical that is used to reduce and remove microbial contamination of the products. If exposed to these chemicals for a large period of time, it can cause various kinds of cancers. Research on possible effects of using these chemicals in spices is still underway but it is never too late to begin making your own blend of spices that are natural and chemical-free. Here are five spices/curry powders you can make at home.

Canva

Garam Masala

Garam Masala just makes every dish mouthwatering. To make this, add two tbsp cumin seeds, two tbsp coriander seeds, one tbsp black peppercorns, one tbsp cardamom pods (remove seeds from pods), one cinnamon stick (two inches), one tsp cloves, one tsp fennel seeds, one bay leaf and one tsp nutmeg (grated). Dry roast all the spices (except nutmeg) in a pan over medium heat for 2-3 minutes, until fragrant. Once the spices cool, then grind them into a fine powder using a spice grinder and store in an airtight container.

Canva

Coriander Powder

Coriander powder is the most commonly used spice. It also known as 'Dhaniya powder'. It enhances the taste of every food item you add it to. It is easy to make coriander powder at home. Take one cup coriander seeds. Dry roast coriander seeds on medium heat until they darken slightly and release a fragrant aroma. Allow them to cool, then grind into a fine powder. Store in an airtight container. Storing in an airtight container is an important step. For all the masala's.

Canva

Cumin Powder

Jeera powder is easy to make and elevates the taste to the food. You can sprinkle it over some fruits or simply add a pinch in your chaat, and it tastes divine. To make the powder, take one cup cumin seeds. Dry roast cumin seeds on medium heat until they turn golden brown and fragrant. Grind the seeds once they cool and store it in an airtight container.

Canva

Turmeric Powder

Turmeric powder has multiple health benefits and it has often come forth that spice brands add yellow color to turmeric powder to make it look bright and yellow. To avoid mixes of chemicals, make your own powder. Take one cup of dried turmeric root (cut into small pieces), Dry roast turmeric pieces on low heat until fully dried and slightly crisp. Grind the roasted pieces into a fine powder and store it in an airtight container.

Canva

Chaat Masala

Chaat Masala is a tangy, spicy mix often used in Indian street foods and snacks. It is also used to sprinkle over some fruits. To make this chaat mix, take two tbsp cumin seeds, one tbsp coriander seeds, one tsp black peppercorns, one tbsp black salt (Kala Namak), one tbsp dried mango powder (Amchur), one tsp red chili powder, one tsp asafoetida (thing), one tsp dry ginger powder. Dry roast cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and black peppercorns on medium heat until fragrant. Once they cool, then grind with the other ingredients into a fine powder and do not forget to store in an airtight container.

It is always beneficial to make your own spices from scratch at home. It can be a little time consuming and might take efforts but you should never compromise when it comes to the matter of your health.