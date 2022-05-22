DIY: Quirky ways to put glass bottles and jars to use

Glass has an unlimited life and can be melted and reused endlessly. Instead of just sending your empty bottles and jars off to be recycled, try repurposing them in the comfort of your own home. Here are some quirky and fun ways you can reuse glass bottles and jars of all shapes and sizes.

Material required:

l Pump l Paint l Flowers l Wick l Kerosene Oil l Matchstick or Lighter l Photos l Seashells and Pebbles l Candles

Liquid soap dispenser

Purchase a pump — or save one from a plastic container — and you can create a unique soap dispenser using any type of bottle the pump will fit. This DIY dispenser would make a heartfelt gift for anyone’s birthday or housewarming party.

Ready-to-use vase

Add some colour to your home décor by painting bud vases. All you have to do is pour a few tablespoons of paint into your bottles and then swish the paint around so it covers the inside of the bottle. Then turn your bottles upside down to dry let the excess paint to drip out. Once dry, you can put your fresh flowers inside.

Tiki torch bottle

Did you know that you can make a tiki torch out of just about any glass bottle? Fill your empty bottle halfway with water and the rest with kerosene oil. Drench a wick into the oil and then place it inside the bottle. The next step is to light it. It’s a perfect addition for backyard party.

Bottle frame

Picture frames are such a cute way to store precious moments for a lifetime. Roll up a photo, put it inside the bottle and add some decorations like seashells. Your frame will have a relaxed, beachy feel.

Candlestick holder

Coat the glass bottle in gold paint and add a candle. This is a simple way to make your home look ornate. For this you will require glass bottles that have a slightly broader mouth. You can also use glass jars.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 03:31 PM IST