Diwali Brings A Symphony Of Indian Flavours To Tiffin Room At Raffles Hotel Singapore

A selection of main courses for the special Diwali dining experience at Tiffin Room. Photo courtesy: Raffles Hotel Singapore |

Indians around the world are looking forward to Diwali, the festival of lights accompanied by lavish meals and sweets. As before, the iconic Tiffin Room at Raffles Hotel Singapore offers two specially crafted Diwali set menus — vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants — that present a symphony of Indian flavours.

From 20 October to 3 November 2024, guests can experience Chef de Cuisine Kuldeep Negi’s award-winning expertise at Tiffin Room.

Each dish showcases the diverse flavours and aromatic spices that span India’s culinary landscape, from the North to the South, and East to West. Complementing this gastronomic journey is a refined selection of alcoholic beverages, handpicked by Raffles’ resident sommeliers.

For gifting, a joyous Diwali tradition, there is an elegant set of five handcrafted artisanal Mithai sweets, presented in a luxurious gold-leafed box.

Special Mithai box curated by Tiffin Room for Diwali. Photo courtesy: Raffles Hotel Singapore |

Begin the meal with a selection of appetisers such as the vibrant Makai Matar Chaat, a favourite in West India, featuring a refreshing combination of sweet corn, green peas, onions, tomatoes, paired with a duet of tamarind and mint chutneys; or the Khumani Mugh Kebab, a cherished traditional dish from Uttar Pradesh in North India, with succulent tandoor-grilled chicken leg kebab served alongside apricot, yoghurt, rice and spices.

Makai Matar Chaat, an appetiser. Photo: Connected to India |

Pair these flavours with a Monkey 47 Gin with Elderflower Tonic for an added floral sweetness to complement the dish.

A sublime medley of main course dishes awaits, presented in the restaurant’s signature tiffin boxes with servings of garlic naan, butter naan and nutty, Kashmiri naan, which is a well-loved breakfast and afternoon tea accompaniment in Kashmiri cuisine.

A selection of naan varieties. Photo: Connected to India |

Relish the aromatic Murgh-e-Lazeez, a rich dish from the city of Hyderabad featuring stuffed chicken breast served on a bed of gravy infused with onion, chilli, tomato, and cashew nut. Erachi Ularthu is a rendition of the Keralan classic beef stir-fry, featuring tender lamb chop amidst a bed of coconut, fennel seed, curry leaves, onion and tomato. Kadhai Lobster draws inspiration from Punjabi cuisine, with lobster curry enriched with bell pepper, coriander and spices.

Erachi Ularthu, a main course featuring tender lamb chops. Photo: Connected to India |

Savour Moradabadi Fish Biryani, which is the Chef’s take on the beloved Indian biryani variety named after the city of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh — this is a hearty dish of fragrant basmati rice with pomfret fish and saffron, garnished with fresh mint and coriander leaves.

● Vegetarian menu

Guests may opt for Khumani Paneer Kebab for an appetiser, where tandoori-grilled Indian cottage cheese is complemented with sweet, tart apricot, yoghurt, rice and spices.

The main courses offer a series of tantalising vegetarian dishes as well, such as a creamy Subz Kaju Coconut Curry with a medley of baby corn, snow peas, and carrots. Kofta Shaam Savera is art on a plate, with paneer wrapped in green kofta, enveloped in a silky-smooth, orange-tinged tomato gravy. Govind Gatta Curry is a celebration of Rajasthani cuisine, with chickpea dumplings served in a rich curry comprising yoghurt, coriander and spices. Finally, Kolkata Subz Biryani, which is aromatic basmati rice with vegetables, saffron, mint and coriander leaves.

Govind Gatta Curry, a main dish of chickpea dumplings served in a rich curry comprising yoghurt, coriander and spices. Photo: Connected to India |

Complement each biryani with a glass of William Fèvre Chablis 1er Cru 2021. This wine is fresh and lively on the palate, featuring a crisp acidity that is beautifully balanced by its rich, creamy texture and aromatic notes of white fruits and flowers.

Creamy Subz Kaju Coconut Curry, with baby corn, snow peas, and carrots. Photo: Connected to India |

Conclude the meal on a sweet note with a trio of delectable desserts:

Akhrot Halwa, a sweet and nutty indulgence of walnut pudding with mixed nuts exquisitely paired with 1985 Dalva Port wine;

Kaju Strawberry Katli, a beloved South Indian fudge sweet where creamy cashew candy blends perfectly with refreshingly sweet strawberries;

Besan Till Burfi, another Diwali favourite featuring a delightful chickpea flour and coconut confection with a crumbly texture and sweet finish.

Pricing

The Diwali dining experience at Tiffin Room will be available for lunch and dinner in both non-vegetarian (SGD 122++ per guest) and vegetarian (SGD 110++ per guest) options from 20 October to 3 November 2024, with a wine pairing option to elevate the dining experience (SGD 88++ per guest).

Timings

Lunch: 12 noon to 1.30pm (last seating)

Dinner: 6:30pm to 9pm (last seating)

Open daily

Address and dress code

Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673 (Located at the Main Building, accessible via the main hotel entrance)

Dress code: Casual Chic (Dress shorts are allowed during lunch; no slippers or flip-flops)

Website: https://tiffinroom.com.sg/

For all enquiries and reservations for dining experiences at Raffles Hotel Singapore, call +65 6412 1816 or e-mail singapore@raffles.com.

A limited selection of the regular Tiffin Room à la carte menu will be available during this promotional period.

Tiffin Room interior. Photo courtesy: Raffles Hotel Singapore |

Elegantly handcrafted Mithai gift boxes

The traditional exchange of Diwali sweets is enhanced by the exquisite assortment of Tiffin Room’s Mithai boxes. Each luxurious gift box features 15 pieces of artisanal sweets in five enchanting flavours, each comprising an artful blend of premium nuts, fruits and spices:

Anjeer Khajur Roll with touches of figs, dates, walnuts, and rose petals;

Pista Mango, where earthy pistachio meets mango puree;

Moong Dal Laddoo, an aromatic mix of yellow lentils, mixed nuts, and saffron;

Kaju Strawberry Katli, an indulgence of cashew nuts and strawberry puree;

Besan Till Burfi, with milk-fudge cubes of chickpea flour, sesame seeds, and jaggery.

The Mithai gift box is available to order via https://www.rafflesgrabandgo.com/ for delivery or collection from 21 October to 4 November, at SGD 74+ for a box of 15 pieces. Special rate for bulk purchase: SGD 64+ per box for orders of 100 boxes and above.

Collection of Mithai box(es) will be made available at the Raffles Grab & Go counter situated at Raffles Boutique, from 12pm to 7.30pm daily. An advance order placement of 2 days is required to be made ahead of collection or delivery.



(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)