 Diwali 2024: Five Ways To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Diwali And Reduce Carbon Footprint
People have grown up celebrating Diwali in traditional way which involves bursting of firecrackers, excessive lighting, and waste, which leads to air pollution, noise pollution

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
The festival of lights, Diwali, is a time of joy, celebration, and togetherness. In India, the 5 day festival is a grand celebration with festivities. However, given the current rising concern for the environment, it is crucial to celebrate this festival in a way that doesn't do much harm to nature and does not add to the pollution in any way.

People have grown up celebrating Diwali in traditional way which involves bursting of firecrackers, excessive lighting, and waste, which leads to air pollution, noise pollution, and a large amount of non-biodegradable waste. By celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali, you can enjoy the festivities while being kind to the planet and contributing to a green future.

Avoid bursting firecrackers

One of the main contributors to pollution during Diwali is the bursting of firecrackers. They release harmful gases into the air, contributing to air pollution, and the loud noise can cause harm to infants and animals. It can cause anxiety in animals. Instead of bursting crackers, you can celebrate with noise-free alternatives like blowing whistles, clapping, or using biodegradable confetti. By avoiding firecrackers, you protect the environment and help ensure cleaner air and quieter surroundings for everyone.

Use Eco-Friendly Diyas and Lights

Diyas and lights are an essential part of Diwali. They're mandatory since it symbolises the triumph of light over darkness. Instead of using electric lights that consume a lot of energy, opt for traditional oil lamps (diyas) made of clay. These are biodegradable and can be reused for many years. If you prefer electric lights, use LED bulbs, which consume less electricity and last longer, helping you reduce your energy consumption and carbon footprint.

Choose natural decor

Instead of buying plastic decorations, use natural materials like flowers, leaves, and paper for your home decor. Rangolis can be made using rice flour, turmeric, and natural colors instead of synthetic powders. You can also decorate your house with handmade crafts or re-cycled materials, which reduces plastic waste and adds a personal touch to your decor.

Sustainable gifting

Diwali is a time for exchanging gifts. This year, choose eco-friendly options such as plants, handmade products, or organic and sustainable goods. Avoid gifting items wrapped in plastic or other non-recyclable materials. Instead, use reusable cloth bags or wrap your gifts in recycled paper to minimise waste.

Use minimal packaging and reduce waste

During Diwali, a lot of waste comes from packaging, whether it's from sweets, gifts, or decorations. Try to buy sweets and other items in bulk to reduce packaging waste, and avoid single-use plastics. Compost food waste and recycle what you can to minimize the amount of garbage that ends up in landfills. Try using paper bags or paper wrappings for your gifts.

