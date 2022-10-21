Diwali 2022: Top five eco-friendly Rangoli ideas for home

We all are ready to welcome Goddess Laxmi into our homes. While the cleaning and decoration of the home is about to get over, rangoli is the last act to give a final touch to our Diwali preparations. As you gear up to the last stage of your preparations and pick up colours, we remind you that it is time to save the environment. And when it comes to Diwali celebration this year, why not make it more eco-friendly and use more nature-friendly alternatives to decorate out entrances and puja spaces. Here are a few eco-friendly ideas that can help you be creative with your approach and also have a spin to your regular rangoli.

Petals:

istockphoto

Using petals to make rangoli has been there for ages. This is one of the most common eco-friendly ways to make rangoli. You can choose from different colours and sizes of petals and designs to make your rangoli stand out.

Diyas:

pinterest/ShielaBhusari

With all the diyas available in the market you can make a beautiful rangoli at your doorstep or puja space. The lighting of diyas will give a vibrant look to your rangoli and also make it look different. You can pick any rangoli design from the internet and diyas will not disappoint you.

Play Dough:

Yes, you heard it right! Your kids' playing material can solve a huge purpose for your house decoration. We all loved playing with dough as kids so why not do that again, and this time to actually make some designs. This is surely unconventional and interestingly, you can involve your kid to help you in this.

Coloured stones:

Did you play with pebbles as a kid. Well, most of us did and this is the time that you pick those colourful pebbles again and make a rangoli with it. They are not hard to find and neither they are expensive. You can pick them in different sizes and colours to give your rangoli a beautiful spin. This would be one of the perfect rangoli decoration for diwali.

Flowers

Depositphotos

Yes, this is different than the petals. Here, you can use fully flowered flowers and make rangoli. You can use choose any of the flowers from the nearest nursery or the field. This will be perfect for office rangoli as well.

Coloured rice:

If you choose to make rangoli with coloured rice, you have definitely picked up an out-of-the-box idea. To make rangoli with rice, we suggest to soak them for sometime in edible dye and then turn them into a beautiful rangoli design.