Diwali 2022: From jewellery to shoes and beauty products, here are some pocket friendly gift ideas for your loved ones

Diwali is almost here and it is special by all means. After two years there is no fear of pandemic and lockdown. And while you are busy in preparations for the extended Diwali celebration and haven't thought of a perfect gift for your loved ones, we have got you covered. Here's the list of consciously-curated gift items that you can order online and express your love and care.

Saffron touch:

The beautifully curated health-conscious Diwali luxe gifting collection from Baby Brand Saffron comes in two different luxurious boxes – premium triangular box in 3 gm and 5 gm and Red & Blue Luxe boxes, each of 1 gm and 2 gm respectively.

This triangular saffron box is designed as a luxurious matte dark purple magnetic gift box with gold foiling that contains the world's finest, rich and aromatic one-gram of deep red saffron threads in an exclusive bottle and four vials each filled with half gram saffron powder, emanating an intense fragrance with high floral top notes.

Available online. Price INR 2,000 onwards.

Abundance of beauty

A clean skincare product backed by 50 + years of research, BIE's products are filled with state-of-the-art scientific formulations with peculiar ingredients like non-alcoholic red wine, wild cherry bark, diamond dust, and hyaluronic acid, amongst others. This a perfect gift for any women who loves herself.

Available online. Price: INR 899 onwards.

A pocket of love

Bag is a best gift for a girl. And Lavie's this new range of clutches feature a premium quality texture. It is sturdy, versatile, and spacious enough for any evening party. This gorgeous hand-held bag is sure to add oomph to your festive attire. It has a top snap closure with a large stud detail.

Available online. price INR: 5,999.

Organic care

Organic care for the body is something that we all look forward to using, especially during the festival. This product is a perfect combination of every particle by hand and brings to you an immersive experience of oneness with the earth. This has enriching oils with nurturing ingredients. Anti-oxidants fuse with vitamins. This feels like purity meets wisdom.

Available online. Price INR 730 onwards.

A pair of comfort

Handcrafted with pure leather, Ezok's premium, trendy, and fine quality footwear that is contemporary as well as affordable is a best gift for your brother or father. It offers a diversity of hues, shades, and styles in leather that serve as an extension of your personality and make a statement wherever you go.

Available online. Price INR 1,999 onwards.

Skin deep:

Gift a touch of care to your loved ones in this season of festival. Inatur's herbal beauty products are packed with goodness of Indian Ayurveda and can also be personally curated and designed according to your budget. A wide range of natural skincare, haircare, and personal products that can be a gifting option for you this Diwali.

Available online. INR 299 onwards.

Pereli:

Jewellery is the most important part of the festival as it gives the entire attire a perfect look. And this can be the most important possession your female friend, sister or mother. With traditional touch and modern designs Pereli's jewellery pieces are one of the best gifting options to amp-up your diwali celebration.

Available online. INR 1,500 onwards.

Light the day

handicraft items always hold a special place in anyone's home. If this Diwali you are thinking to go creative in your gifts, pick a handmade crockery and candle sets by Thevasa. These products come with most modern designs and traditional touch that are authentically merged with local artforms and traditions using a more ethical and ecological technique.

Available online. Price INR 1,490 onwards.

Kate Spade New York:

This may be an expensive gift option considering many other expenses that the festival of light comes with. But Kate Spade New York's new gifting options are worth the money. The new shiny footwears paired with earrings will make the important woman in your life happier and that's worth any price.

Available online. INR 15,050.

Grooming story

Don't have time to head to a salon. Gift yourself and your loved one a salon-like grooming treatment in the safety and comfort of your home. The prebiotic skincare range of products by iORA is holistic, healthy, and natural. This product range promises you a balanced microbiome and a reversal of the skin damage you have experienced. The products are free from sulphates, parabens, artificial preservatives, and colours. They are all made from organic ingredients, are vegan and our brand is cruelty-free.

Available online. INR 499 onwards.