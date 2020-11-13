Diwali 2020: Quick and simple rangoli designs for the festive season

Diwali is a festival that symbolises the spiritual ‘victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. It celebrates the homecoming of Lord Rama after 14 years in exile in the epic Ramayana. The five-day festival is celebrated with fireworks, traditional sweets, decoration, and gifts, but no celebration is complete without some gorgeous rangoli.

Rangoli is made using different materials – coloured rice, dry flour, coloured sand or flower petals – in different parts of the country. Though it is called by different names in different Indian states, it is made with common intention which is to bring good luck. Not just Diwali, rangolis are made during every auspicious occasion

There are different styles of making rangolis like geometric designs, abstract art or patterns made using stencils. In ancient times, there was a tradition to sprinkle doorstep with cow dung every day and draw rangoli. On the occasion of Diwali, we bring to you some of the gorgeous rangoli patterns and designs to try this Diwali.